The Spanish Embassy launches the third campaign to promote literature in the subway

The Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, with the support of the Metrorex company and Polirom, Litera and Pandora M Publishing Houses, is launching the third campaign to promote literature in the capital’s metro network.

Starting today, on metro lines 1 and 3, the Spanish literature subway will ‘hit the road’, with posters and illustrated literary texts, extracted from the works of well-known contemporary Spanish writers and interpreted by two illustrators from Spain and one from Romania being on display there.

The “Attention, the books are opening!” campaign is enforced for the third consecutive year in Romania, aiming to bring the Romanian public closer to Spanish literature, giving travelers the opportunity to enjoy short moments of reading, and awakening them curiosity about the books selected in the campaign.

Following the model of a cultural project carried out every year in Madrid, Bucharest residents and visitors to the capital are invited to enjoy Spanish literature and visual arts in a new space, which favors reflection and curiosity for reading.

The project was born in Madrid, in 1997, at the initiative of the Editors’ Association, with the support of the Madrid metro company. Currently, it is one of the most well-known and beloved cultural campaigns in the city, which has managed to bring literature closer to the millions of people who use this means of transport every day.

The campaign features excerpts from the works of three renowned Spanish writers: “Patria” by Fernando Aramburu, one of the best-selling books in Spanish in recent years, “Ordesa” by Manuel Vilas, and “The Cowardly Assassin” by Clara Usón. The texts are masterfully illustrated by three illustrators from Spain and Romania: Daniel Torrent, Xavier Mula and Raluca Burcă.

The development, design and production of this project are fully undertaken by the Spanish Embassy in Bucharest.