The Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha returns to TIFF for an extraordinary concert

One of the most famous and appreciated bands in Ukraine, DakhaBrakha (in the old Ukrainian “give / take”), returns to the Transylvania International Film Festival (June 17 – 26, 2022) for an extraordinary concert, part of the TIFF For Ukraine initiative. Founded in Kyiv in 2004 by avant-garde theater director Vladislav Troitsky, DakhaBrakha defines her style as “ethnic chaos”. and instruments from completely different cultures – from the Indian, to the Arab and the African.The result is a fascinating and original show, which can be watched in Cluj-Napoca on June 23, 2022, at Iulius Parc Open Air.

Tickets have been put up for sale online here.

In the past months, DakhaBrakha has been on an international tour, promoting Ukrainian music and sending messages of peace: “It was hard to leave our country, but we are here because we are artists. It is very important for us to feel support and solidarity with Ukraine, to make our music and traditions known in the world during these times of war.” DakhaBrakha consists of Marko Halanevych, Iryna Kovalenko, Olena Tsybulska and Nina Garenetska.

According to NPR, DakhaBrakha’s live shows are “absolutely brilliant.” The DakhaBrakha Quartet has released six albums and performed at The Royal Shakespeare Barbican Theater in London for Macbeth.

In 2013, at TIFF, DakhaBrakha accompanied live the screening of the film Earth / 1930 (1930), the masterpiece of the Ukrainian director Alexander Dovzhenko (1894 – 1956). Their show was so appreciated by the public that, the next day, DakhaBrakha held an extra concert for the fans from Cluj, at Casa TIFF.

The band returned to TIFF in 2018, where it electrified the audience. This year, the DakhaBrakha concert is part of TIFF for Ukraine, a special initiative that will be dedicated to the community, but also to Ukrainian filmmakers. This includes film screenings of Ukrainian directors, screenings with subtitles in Ukrainian for children, a day that will celebrate the country’s food and traditions, as well as a donation campaign.

The folk song Specially for You, performed by DakhaBrakha is featured on the soundtrack of the Bucolic documentary (directed by Karol Pałka, Poland) which will be screened at TIFF 2022 in the What’s Up, Doc? Competition section.