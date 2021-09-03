The White Night of the Romanian Film returns on September 24

The 12th edition of the White Night of Romanian Film event will take place on September 24, 2021, in over 10 locations in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. There will be a night when the Romanian cinema will be in the limelight, and when some of the most awaited films of the year will be on the big screens, accompanied by the backstage stories of their teams.

In the Capital city, the films will run, among others, at Cinema Elvire Popesco (indoor and outdoor), Cinema Peasant Museum, TNB Amphitheater, CREART Film Garden, Theater – Open Air, Open Gastropub, J’ai Bistrot, Cinema under the clear (Garden of the National Museum of Romanian Literature), Alhambra Garden, Mercato Kultur, Hollywood Multiplex.

In Cluj-Napoca, moviegoers will enjoy Romanian premieres at Cinema Victoria.

The program will include films such as Wild Romania (directed by Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache), a large-scale documentary that reveals the hidden beauties of nature in our country, awarded the Audience Award for the most popular Romanian film at TIFF, Spies in Disguse, Oana Giurgiu’s original documentary about a little-known spy story from Radu Muntean’s Second World War, Întregalde, selected this year at Cannes, in Quinzaine des Réalisateurs, Unidentified, Bogdan George Apetri’s distinguished police film with the Critics’ Award – FIPRESCI at TIFF, The Windseeker (directed by Mihai Sofronea), in which Dan Bordeianu returns to the screen in a memorable role.

Also at the White Night of Romanian Film, moviegoers will have the opportunity to see Poppy Field, Eugen Jebeleanu’s film double awarded at TIFF with the Directing Award and the Audience Award, the story of a gendarme whose relationship with another man threatens his professional and personal stability.

The White Night of Romanian Film will take place in compliance with the security measures in force during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wearing a mask is mandatory during the event. The program and tickets will be available soon.

