The “Wild Romania” story available exclusively on TIFF Unlimited on January 24

The largest documentary film dedicated to nature in our country, Wild Romania, was released in cinemas across the country last September, recording over 25,000 viewers in 2021, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, thus becoming one of the most appreciated documentation from the local box office.

The stories gathered by Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache during the 11 years of working to make the documentary delighted the audience in the Q&A sessions of the special events in which the documentary was presented, so the team decided to show the adventure behind the film in a making -of almost two hours. The story of Wild Romania is a production that follows the incredible journey and unknown challenges behind the scenes of the documentary and will be launched on January 24 on the TIFF Unlimited platform (unlimited.tiff.ro), being available worldwide.

The price of a ticket is USD 3+ TVA and will allow users to have access of the making-of for three days from the moment of the acquisition.

The way the documentary is made from the ethical point of view, without archive images and exclusively in Romania, has opened one of the most relevant debate in the public space about the need of nature conservation, and the Wild Romania Story is meant to continue this dialogue.

“For 11 years working for the Wild Romania project, we have gathered not only beautiful memories, but also many pics that documented the field work. This film tells the whole story behind the documentary. I am sure you’ll laugh, wonder, huff and puff a little bit seeing how many stuff we had to carry, you’ll be engulfed with adrenaline and wanderlust. Besides, I hope you’ll be inspired. Our story is not impossible to replicate and we’d be extremely happy to see other people trying to do even finer stuff than we managed”, said Dan Dinu, the director of the documentary.

Wild Romania had its world premiere within the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), where it was awarded the Audience Prize.