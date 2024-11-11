The World of Books ‘Lands’ at Otopeni Airport

Voxa, the app for audiobooks and e-books in Romania, collaborates with Romanian artist Saddo to bring books closer to travelers through an art installation. Just as listening to an audiobook transports you to another world, this illustration transforms the space of Otopeni Airport into a window to the universe of literature.

Saddo’s artwork visually reinterprets some classic titles such as 1984 by George Orwell, Les Misérables by Victor Hugo and A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess, alongside popular titles such as Shogun by James Clavell and Bridgerton by Julia Quinn. Each of these works is rendered through a composition that emphasizes the iconic elements and central themes of the stories, in a vivid and eclectic style representative of the artist.

Voxa aims to inspire travelers to rediscover the joy of reading and let their imaginations fly. The placement of the illustration in the Departures area is not accidental, as Voxa is the ideal travel companion, offering access to your favorite books wherever you are, thanks to the offline download function. Whether waiting at the boarding gate or in flight, Voxa users can enjoy uninterrupted reading, turning the journey into an opportunity to explore new literary worlds.

“Collaborating with Saddo has allowed us to expand the Voxa experience into a visually impactful space that will attract and delight both book lovers and those looking for a moment of relaxation and inspiration while traveling,” said Alecsandra Roman, CMO Voxa.

“Through this captivating illustration, we want to create a connection between the universe of books and the experiences of travelers, proving that every audiobook is a personal adventure, like a journey.”

Saddo, known for his colorful and detailed style, captured the essence of each book through a composition that combines dystopian, historical and romantic themes. “Books have always been a major source of inspiration for me, and this collaboration with Voxa was a great opportunity to explore new forms of artistic expression,” said the artist. “I wanted to create a work that would allow people to enter the world of these books, to feel their atmosphere and complexity, even when they are in an airport.”