The ISVOR Cultural Association is working intensively on setting up the World Whistle Museum in the village of Săliștea, in Malaia commune, Vâlcea county — a new museum dedicated to the whistle as an important, yet often overlooked, point of connection between Romanian folklore and the world’s musical heritage. On the occasion of the Night of the Museums in Villages, the ISVOR team is preparing a series of activities for all ages, including creative workshops for children, a community meal, and video screenings of materials resulting from the project Colind Malaia! Creative Exploration in the Lotru Valley.

Thus, on Saturday, September 6, starting at 4:00 p.m., The Story of the Whistle begins at the Old School in Săliștea. The event is part of the cultural project World Whistle Museum, which will bring together a permanent collection of whistles from Romania and around the world, while also creating context through multimedia displays and educational materials specially developed by ISVOR Cultural Association for the museum. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about this project and about upcoming events for the rest of the year, as well as to meet the team and connect with the spirit of the village and its people.

The Story of the Whistle will first be told to children through a creative workshop held between 4:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The little ones will hear stories about the whistle, see illustrations to learn about this instrument’s long history, and, most importantly, have the chance to see and try real whistles of different types. They will be accompanied by local musicians — both children and professionals — who will play for them and delight them.

Between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a community meal will also take place, where locals and participants from everywhere are invited to share homemade treats. Locals will bring homemade dishes — from garden fruits to pies, cakes, and all kinds of syrups. There is no better way to build friendships and exchange ideas than by sharing a meal, and the World Whistle Museum embraces its role as a community hub, a place where people from everywhere can meet and recognize each other through their shared passion for the whistle and for music, while also enjoying the cultural richness of Țara Loviştei/ Lovistea Land.

The event will culminate with a video screening featuring materials produced within the 2024 project Colind Malaia! Creative Exploration in the Lotru Valley, carried out by the ISVOR Cultural Association. The success of this project — which led to the inauguration of the Media Library at the Malaia Secondary School, the release of the Malaia album by the Imago Mundi group, and the installation of a permanent photography exhibition at the Săliștea Cultural Center — created an excellent foundation of best practices in rural regeneration through culture and in collaboration between locals and cultural and educational partners. Building on this foundation, the World Whistle Museum can now take shape.

The Story of the Whistle event therefore represents a meeting point between local heritage and global cultural diversity, presenting the whistle not as a relic of the past but as a living, expressive, vibrant instrument — and an excellent opportunity to recognize and appreciate the cultural importance of Malaia commune and Țara Loviştei.