The youngest Romanian DJ mixes live on the roof of SkyTower

SkyTower, the tallest office building in Romania, continues the SkyCreatives series of events with the first rooftop event dedicated to the artistic community.

SkyCreatives, the unique community program launched by SkyTower last year, is a platform that supports the young Romanian artists and entrepreneurs by offering them a free iconic location for their projects.

Vlad Odangiu, the youngest DJ in Romania, joins the SkyCreatives program and will mix on Thursday, July 22, at 21:00, from 137 meters high, on the SkyTower terrace on the 37th floor.

At just 18 years of age, through the event “Youngest DJ on top of Romania”, Vlad Odangiu will have the performance of being the first and youngest DJ in the local music industry to perform such a feat. This project takes place after last year Vlad implemented the “DJ in Nature” project, through which he mixed live in special tourist locations in Valea Oltului, Roman mountain peak or Cozia mountain peak.

“It’s a new event through which I want to overcome barriers in music and inspire others. I love what I do, I grew up surrounded by music, and I want to pass on this passion, including through the events we do. I think it is a record and I am glad that after a year of uncertainties and challenges we can have a musical event representative for the industry“, said Vlad Odangiu.

“Our SkyCreatives program is now growing with an unique event and a new energetic partner. Vlad is a young man who does everything for his goals, and after much preparation we can now bring to the public something new and different, a hybrid event that the whole community can enjoy”, said Ramona Boca, PR & Marketing Coordinator, RPHI Romania, the company that owns and manages SkyTower.

The event will broadcast LIVE and will last one hour. It can be watched on Thursday, July 22, at 21:00 on all social networks: on Instagram @vladodangiuofficial and on the SkyTower Bucharest Facebook page!