A Stormy Night and Our Wives: Theater Shows in Mid-October

Bucharest, Pitești, Ploiești, and Călărași will host three theater performances from October 13–15: A Stormy Night, directed by Vlad Zamfirescu, BRASTALICO FABADULU or The Thread and Its Life Trap, and Our Wives, a comedy about friendship, hidden truths, and complicated relationships. Audiences are invited to discover contemporary Romanian theater in a format that combines humor and life stories, performed by some of the country’s most renowned actors.

A Stormy Night

October 13, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

October 14, 7:00 PM – Pitești, House of Culture of Trade Unions

“A Stormy Night”, in Vlad Zamfirescu’s direction, comes alive in a vibrant and authentically Romanian neighborhood set, where Caragiale’s humor blends with the nostalgic tenderness of a world that seems to no longer exist. In this picturesque universe, where the kitchen becomes the stage for domestic and political duels, Caragiale’s classic characters are reinterpreted with freshness and irresistible humor. Maia Morgenstern brings to life an explosive Zița, while Marius Manole adds depth and irony to Rică Venturiano, oscillating between the ridiculous and the fragile. Jupân Dumitrache (Niculae Urs) and Ipingescu (Mircea Rusu) enliven the atmosphere with witty lines and colorful theatrical gestures, while Carmen Tănase shines as Veta, maintaining order in a world on the verge of chaos. Jean Moscopol’s music, the aroma of steaming food, and the unexpected dynamics between characters create a modern staging deeply rooted in Caragiale’s spirit, balancing comedy, provocation, and Romanian authenticity. A delightful performance where laughter becomes both mirror and catharsis.

BRASTALICO FABADULU or The Thread and Its Life Trap

October 14, 7:00 PM – Călărași, County Cultural Center

“BRASTALICO FABADULU or The Thread and Its Life Trap” presents a comedy filled with music and emotion, where love and betrayal meet on a surprising evening. Constantin Cotimanis and Tania Popa portray a couple at a crossroads, while the appearance of Iulia Dumitru and the charismatic Cătălin Crișan, playing himself, triggers a carousel of questions, hidden truths, and comic situations. The atmosphere is enhanced by Adrian Daminescu’s original music, adding depth and refinement to the performance.

Our Wives

October 15, 7:00 PM – Ploiești, House of Culture of Trade Unions

Three friends, Paul, Max, and Silviu, meet one evening for a long card game. What seems like an ordinary meeting turns into a sparkling comedy, as their dynamic conversations reveal complex characters with surprising life stories. But what truly lies behind the cards and humorous exchanges? Cosmin Seleși, Răzvan Oprea, and Lucian Ghimiși present a comedy wrapped in mystery.

Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro and https://fanteatru.ro

The shows are presented by Prestige Art Production, a company dedicated to promoting high-quality theatrical art.