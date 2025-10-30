Aida, Don Quixote, Carmen & La Traviata at Bucharest Opera

The week of November 3 – 9, 2025 brings to the stage of the Bucharest National Opera a series of performances that cross eras, styles and moods, from the grandiose Verdi epic “Aida”, to the exuberance of the ballet “Don Quixote”, from the fiery passion of “Carmen”, to the drama of the opera “La Traviata”. An invitation addressed to all opera and ballet lovers to step, evening after evening, into worlds that fascinate and excite.

On Wednesday, November 5, at 6:30 PM, audiences are invited to the performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida, featuring a monumental score where love, duty, and sacrifice collide against the splendor of ancient Egypt. The story of the Ethiopian princess Aida, torn between her love for Radamès and loyalty to her people, unfolds in an impressive scenic universe, supported by the expressive power of Verdi’s music. Aida remains an opera that masterfully blends visual spectacle with deep emotional experience, where every choice comes at a price.

On Thursday, November 6, at 6:30 PM, the audience is invited to be captivated by Ludwig Minkus’s ballet Don Quijote, inspired by Cervantes’ famous novel. The adventures of the dreamer knight and his loyal squire, Sancho Panza, serve as a pretext for a spectacular display of choreographic virtuosity, Iberian dances, and highly entertaining comedic moments. A celebration of the joy of dancing and the idealistic spirit, in a vibrant and dynamic production.

On Friday, November 7, at 6:30 PM, Georges Bizet’s Carmen returns to the stage, a story of love and freedom that defies all conventions. Carmen, a strong and unpredictable heroine, lives life by her own rules, and her encounter with Don José sparks a whirlwind of passion and self-destruction. Bizet’s intense and seductive music makes Carmen one of the most popular and challenging operas in the global repertoire—a performance where destiny unfolds to the rhythms of the habanera and the toreador.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 8 and 9, at 6:30 PM, audiences are invited to La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi, a title that continues to move audiences with the sincerity and fragility of its story. Violetta Valéry, a refined but vulnerable courtesan, finds love in Alfredo, yet their happiness is challenged by societal prejudice and imposed sacrifices. Verdi’s score is of haunting intensity, with each note evoking profound emotions.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro and at the Box Office of the Bucharest National Opera.