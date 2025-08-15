Angela Gheorghiu Anniversary Concert at Arenele Romane

On September 7, internationally acclaimed soprano Angela Gheorghiu will celebrate 35 years of artistic career and mark her birthday with a special concert at Arenele Romane. Accompanied by the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Giménez Carreras, the celebrated artist will be joined by distinguished special guests including Jonathan Tetelman, Mihai Damian, Alexandru Tomescu, and Marius Manole.

On this extraordinary occasion, actor Marius Manole – one of Romania’s most beloved stage artists and a close friend of Angela Gheorghiu – sent her a heartfelt message full of admiration and affection. Their relationship, built on mutual respect and the joy of sharing exceptional artistic moments, will be reflected on the Arenele Romane stage, where Marius Manole will perform a special artistic segment.

“Angela, thank you for giving me the chance to be by your side for such an important moment. You are not just a unique voice in the world; you are a force that inspires, a person who changes lives through art. I wish for you to always remain the same – fearless, passionate, and open-hearted toward your audience. I am honored to be with you on September 7.” – Marius Manole

The concert, Angela Gheorghiu – 35 Years of Excellence, promises a memorable evening, a musical feast with a carefully curated repertoire that will traverse the defining moments of a legendary career.

Chilean-American tenor Jonathan Tetelman and Romanian baritone Mihai Damian will deliver moments of lyrical intensity, while violinist Alexandru Tomescu will enchant the audience with a unique recital on his beloved Stradivarius Elder-Voicu violin (1702), part of Romania’s cultural heritage.

Spanish conductor David Giménez Carreras, renowned for collaborations with Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, and Andrea Bocelli, will offer audiences interpretations full of refinement and balance.

Tickets are available exclusively through the Iabilet.ro network, with prices varying by seating category as follows: Cat. IV – 190 RON, Cat. III – 290 RON, Cat. II – 390 RON, Cat. I – 490 RON, VIP – 600 RON, and the Opera Experience category, which includes VIP access, free transport to and from the venue (Bucharest and Ilfov area), and a bottle of Prosecco (soft drinks) – 800 RON.