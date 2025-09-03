Angela Gheorghiu anniversary concert canceled

The anniversary concert “Angela Gheorghiu – 35 Years of Excellence,” originally scheduled for September 7, 2025, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest, has been canceled.

Due to low public interest and ticket sales not reaching the necessary level for an event of this scale, the organizers made considerable efforts to reschedule. Unfortunately, they were ultimately forced to make this difficult decision and apologize for any inconvenience caused to all ticket holders. Refunds will be processed through the ticketing agency Iabilet.ro.

Options for ticket holders – exceptional alternative or refund



To provide an unforgettable musical experience at the highest level, organizers offer ticket holders the opportunity to exchange their canceled concert tickets for tickets to the extraordinary performance by tenor Jonas Kaufmann on December 11, 2025, at Sala Palatului.

Jonas Kaufmann is considered one of the greatest tenors in the world, and seeing him live is a unique opportunity for any classical music lover. Even if the tickets for this event are higher in price, the difference will be covered by the organizers. Attendees will receive tickets in a similar category, with the possibility to choose their seats in the hall.

Those wishing to opt for this alternative are asked to send an email requesting the ticket exchange to Iabilet.ro, the issuing agency.

For those who prefer a refund, all purchased tickets will be reimbursed. To start the refund process, a request should be sent to the ticket agency’s email. Refunds will be issued within 30 days of receiving the request.

The organizers apologize for the inconvenience and thank the public for their understanding and continued support of art and culture.