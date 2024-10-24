October ends spectacularly, and the first days of November bring new unforgettable productions to the stage of the Bucharest National Opera. Between October 28 and November 3, the public is invited to experience a variety of opera and ballet performances – such as The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini, Raymonda by Alexander Glazunov, and Il Trovatore by Giuseppe Verdi – featuring exceptional performers who harmoniously blend comedy and drama.

The Barber of Seville (by Gioachino Rossini) – Wednesday and Thursday, October 30 and 31, 6:30 PM

Despite being composed in an incredibly short time (just 13 days), Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville has remained a beloved staple in the repertoire of major opera houses worldwide. The opera introduces the charming Spanish barber Figaro, the restless Count Almaviva, the beautiful Rosina, and the possessive Dr. Bartolo, in a lively and humorous story that captivates audiences with its witty intrigue. The Barber of Seville showcases each character through at least one memorable aria, continuing to engage new generations of opera lovers. With a libretto by Cesare Sterbini, based on Pierre Beaumarchais’ Le Barbier de Séville, this opera is a delight for all ages.

Raymonda (by Alexander Glazunov) – Saturday, November 2, 6:30 PM

Raymonda ranks among the great ballets like Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, and The Nutcracker, although it is rarely performed in its entirety. At the Bucharest National Opera, the ballet is presented in its full form, staying true to its original choreography and score. Set in medieval southern France, the story follows the noble knight Jean de Brienne’s quest to win the hand of the beautiful Raymonda by defeating a Saracen rival in a dramatic duel. With a rich, fairytale-like backdrop, Raymonda offers a captivating dance experience that culminates in a royal blessing and a happy union.

Il Trovatore (by Giuseppe Verdi) – Sunday, November 3, 6:30 PM

Verdi’s Il Trovatore stands as one of the most intense and dramatic romantic operas, filled with famous arias that have made it a constant favorite since its premiere in 1853. The story, based on Salvatore Cammarano’s libretto after Antonio Garcia Gutiérrez’s El Trovador, unfolds in 15th-century Spain, centering on the love triangle between Count Alvaro de Luna, the troubadour Manrico, and Countess Leonora. With its powerful narrative and stirring music, Il Trovatore continues to enthrall opera-goers worldwide.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ or at the Bucharest National Opera Box Office.