Ballet “Carmen” to Bizet’s Music by the Ruse Opera House at the Bucharest Opera Festival

The ballet performance Carmen, set to Georges Bizet’s iconic music and directed by Natalia Osipova, will be presented by the Ruse State Opera on Thursday, June 19 at 7:00 PM, as part of the Bucharest Opera Festival. This marks the company’s first-ever performance on the stage of the Romanian National Opera.

With this production, the ballet ensemble of the Ruse State Opera showcases a fusion of neoclassical dance techniques and avant-garde movement, creating a unique choreographic approach that deeply resonates with Bizet’s style and the dramatic structure of his renowned opera.

Natalia Osipova explains: “Carmen’s story… known to all from Prosper Mérimée’s novella… What is this story really about? Above all, it’s about Love, Life, and Death in the name of personal freedom and independence from imposed circumstances. Destiny? — you might say… Yes, we are all guided by forces greater than ourselves, but the individual has the right to choose their own path… to resist and defy reality, to change their life against all reason, and even to die for their feelings, in the name of their own Freedom and Love.”

With a tradition of over a century, the Ruse State Opera is one of Bulgaria’s most prestigious opera and ballet institutions. Its origins date back to the 19th century, officially founded as an opera society in 1919 and becoming a state institution in 1949. Over the decades, it has played a pivotal role in promoting both Bulgarian and international lyrical art, staging classical repertoire alongside national premieres. Globally acclaimed artists have graced its stage, while tours and international appearances have solidified its reputation as a major cultural hub in the region.

Watch the trailer for Carmen (Ruse State Opera):

Trailer 1

Trailer 2

Over 1,500 musicians, dancers, artistic and technical staff will take part on stage, in the pit, and behind the scenes at the Bucharest Opera Festival 2025, as they do every June at the Romanian National Opera.

Bucharest Opera Festival is a ten-day event that brings together leading opera and ballet theaters from Romania and abroad, offering the public a diverse cultural journey.

Full program: https://operanb.ro/calendar/?luna=06&anul=2025

Tickets: http://tickets.operanb.ro/ or at the Romanian National Opera box office.