On February 23, 2025, at 7:00 PM, the Romanian Athenaeum will host a landmark performance: violinist Radu Dunca and pianist Gabriel Gîțan will present the complete violin and piano sonatas by Johannes Brahms to the Bucharest audience. This event marks a premiere in Bucharest, as it is the first time the three sonatas will be performed in full during a single recital, making this concert truly special.

“Brahms’ sonatas are a test of expressiveness and the complicity between violin and piano. Each musical phrase tells a story, and performing them in full is an intense challenge but also an extraordinary opportunity to explore the entire emotional palette of these masterpieces,” said Radu Dunca.

Brahms’ three violin and piano sonatas are among the most expressive and complex works in the chamber music repertoire. Combining melodic refinement with an impressively deep sonic architecture, these masterpieces reveal a sensitive, introspective, and passionate Brahms. Performing them in their entirety in one evening is a major artistic challenge, offering the audience a rare opportunity to explore Brahms’ sonic world in all its complexity.

“Brahms wrote these sonatas with a profound sense of dialogue between violin and piano. It’s not an accompaniment, but a conversation between two equal voices. Performing them with Radu is an artistic experience of particular intensity,” said Gabriel Gîțan.

The complete performance of Brahms’ sonatas in a single recital represents a rare challenge undertaken by musicians due to the technical complexity, harmonic density, and expressive intensity inherent in these works. This performance is therefore an event of high artistic and interpretative value.

Tickets are available both online and at the Romanian Athenaeum’s box office. The event offers a high-quality musical experience, giving the audience the opportunity to attend a recital that will remain a memorable reference for music lovers.