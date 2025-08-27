Romania once again takes the stage at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, with a gala concert, Stars of Romanian Opera in Osaka, hosted on September 4, 2025, at the Expo National Day Hall, starting at 6:30 PM (local time).

Renowned Romanian-born international opera soloists – soprano Anita Hartig, tenor Ștefan Pop, and baritone Ștefan Ignat (soloist of the Bucharest National Opera) – will perform alongside the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra, conducted by maestro Daniel Jinga, featuring works by Puccini, Verdi, Enescu, Dediu, Brediceanu, and others.

“The participation of the Bucharest National Opera at Expo 2025 Osaka is an opportunity to show that Romania has artists and institutions capable of representing the country at the highest level. We want the international audience to discover, through music, both our cultural heritage and the creative strength of today’s Romanian opera scene. This concert is a moment of encounter between our culture and an international public, curious and open. We hope that through this gala we will leave a strong mark of our musical identity. We thank the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for inviting us to represent our country at such an important event,” said Daniel Jinga, conductor and Director of the Bucharest National Opera.

The presence of the Bucharest National Opera at Expo 2025 Osaka will also be complemented by chamber ensembles from the orchestra performing recitals at the Romanian Pavilion.

Expo 2025 Osaka runs until October 13, 2025, bringing together over 160 countries and international organizations under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Romania is represented by its own national pavilion, entitled Romania, Land of Tomorrow, conceived as a multisensory space that blends tradition and innovation, within the thematic area Saving Lives.

The pavilion has attracted strong public interest: in its first two months it welcomed over 250,000 visitors, after three months it surpassed 360,000, and by mid-August it reached 500,000 visitors, confirming Romania’s remarkable visibility at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The Bucharest National Opera is not the only one bringing Romanian music to Osaka. The “George Enescu” Philharmonic Orchestra, Violoncellissimo (the ensemble coordinated by Marin Cazacu), as well as students of the National University of Music Bucharest, have already given highly appreciated concerts and recitals at the Romanian Pavilion in the first months of the program.

Organizer: Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romanian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

Co-organizer: Bucharest National Opera

Romania Journal supports the event as media partner.