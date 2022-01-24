Bucharest National Opera celebrates Unification Day through “Unity in Diversity” concert

On the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, the Bucharest National Opera will present today, January 24, 2022, the concert entitled “Unity in diversity”, which will take place in the Yellow Foyer, at 18:30.

To mark this event, the building of the Bucharest National Opera is lit in the colors of the tricolor.

As the lyrics of the poet Vasile Alecsandri stimulate us, “Let’s join hands / Those with a Romanian heart / Let’s turn the fraternity dance / On the land of Romania!”, Music and theater intertwine in a symbiosis that will shape the territory of Romania.

In the program you will hear works by George Enescu (Sonata III in Romanian popular character op.25 for piano and violin; Seven songs on lyrics by Clement Marot), Dan Dediu (Aria lui Zoe from the opera “A lost letter”), Felicia Donceanu (Liedul “Bâlci in Aldebaran”), and other interesting works of the national compositional heritage.

The protagonists of the evening will be: soprano Marta Sandu-Ofrim, tenors Liviu Indricău and Andrei Lazăr, soprano Cristina Fieraru, pianists Mihaela Vîlcea, Monica Gemene, Cătălin Răducanu, Gabriel Gâțanu, violinist Mircea Dumitrescu, actors Teodora Crișăn, Radu Ștefan Bănică.

The show is realized in partnership with the National University of Music Bucharest and the National University of Theater and Cinematography Ion Luca Caragiale, Bucharest.

Director: Alexandru Nagy.