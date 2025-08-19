The Bucharest National Opera kicks off the 2025–2026 season with the premiere of Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen, directed by Ada Hausvater. Costumes are designed by Corina Grămoșteanu, sets by Helmut Stürmer, and the musical direction is led by Maestro Ciprian Teodorașcu. The event takes place in the context of the global celebration of the 150th anniversary of the opera’s world premiere, which took place on March 3, 1875.

Premiere performances will be held on October 1, 2, and 3 at 6:30 PM. The production promises a fresh perspective on one of the most beloved works in the international operatic repertoire.

A true manifesto of passion and female freedom, Georges Bizet’s Carmen brings to the Bucharest National Opera stage a compelling story of love, life, choice, and destiny. Amid an atmosphere where the characters’ dramas intertwine, the performance explores self-discovery through the different ways Carmen and Don José understand love. The story unfolds between desire, attraction, and will, culminating in a powerful finale—a reflection on the courage to make individual choices.

A professional and visionary theater creator, Ada Lupu Hausvater combines her roles as director and head of one of Romania’s most prominent theaters—the Timișoara National Theatre. Recognized nationally and across Europe with honors such as the French Ministry of Culture and Communication’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, Romania’s National Order “For Merit” in the rank of Knight, and numerous other awards, Hausvater explores the feminine universe in her works through the lens of love as a supreme expression of choice, responsibility, intellect, and self-awareness.

In this production, the director focuses on her favorite themes—humanity as the expression and result of self-determination, desire, and the capacity of individuals to shape their own lives and identities. With Carmen, Ada Lupu Hausvater presents a powerful, contemporary, and deeply human vision of one of the most beloved and controversial operas of all time. Her staging is a manifesto for freedom, self-fulfillment, love, and personal responsibility.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the Bucharest National Opera Box Office.