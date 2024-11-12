Bucharest National Opera presents on Saturday, November 16, at 14:00hrs the premiere of the show “Gianni Schicchi” by Giacomo Puccini, a show for the whole family, under the artistic direction of Alexandru Nagy.

The new directorial vision moves the action, inspired by Dante’s timeless tale of deceit and greed, to Romania in the 1980s, against the backdrop of a nation on the brink of revolution.

While the show honors 35 years since the Romanian Revolution, it combines historical reflection with Puccini’s darkly humorous musical masterpiece, creating a moving tribute to both lyrical art and Romania’s recent history.

Being a national premiere, the opera is performed in Romanian by a new generation of talented young artists. In the set signed by Vladimir Turturica and the period-inspired costumes of Iolanda Mutu, the new production incites the audience to the tension and beauty of a world on the verge of change.

Accompanied only by piano, this intimate version of the opera also marks the centenary of Puccini’s death, offering a simplified yet profound musical experience.

The next performances will take place on November 23 and 24.

The show is a unique co-production between the Ambasadorii Musical Theatre, the Bucharest National Opera and the “Ludovic Spiess” Experimental Studio.

The show will take place in the Foyer of the Bucharest National Opera. Tickets on http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and from the Bucharest National Opera Box Office.