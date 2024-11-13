Bucharest National Opera shows in Mid-November

In the second half of November, the Bucharest National Opera continues to present a rich and varied daily schedule of remarkable performances, bringing captivating stories and profound emotions to its stage. From November 18 to 24, Romania’s leading opera venue will showcase Callas – Oana Pellea by Terrence McNally, The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, La Bayadère by Ludwig Minkus, Faust by Charles Gounod, Turandot, Manon Lescaut, and Gianni Schicchi by Giacomo Puccini.

Callas – Oana Pellea (by Terrence McNally) – Monday & Tuesday, Nov 18–19, 6:30 PM

This unique production blends theater and opera, diving into the complex personality of Maria Callas, with Oana Pellea delivering a powerful, multi-faceted portrayal of the iconic soprano.

(by Terrence McNally) – Monday & Tuesday, Nov 18–19, 6:30 PM This unique production blends theater and opera, diving into the complex personality of Maria Callas, with Oana Pellea delivering a powerful, multi-faceted portrayal of the iconic soprano. The Marriage of Figaro (by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) – Wednesday, Nov 20, 6:30 PM

Mozart’s beloved opera buffa, based on the famous play by Beaumarchais and in collaboration with librettist Lorenzo da Ponte, brings humor and romance to the stage.

(by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) – Wednesday, Nov 20, 6:30 PM Mozart’s beloved opera buffa, based on the famous play by Beaumarchais and in collaboration with librettist Lorenzo da Ponte, brings humor and romance to the stage. Turandot (by Giacomo Puccini) – Thursday, Nov 21, 6:30 PM

Puccini’s Turandot sets a dramatic tale of love, mystery, and sacrifice in a legendary Beijing, where Prince Calaf attempts to win Princess Turandot’s heart.

(by Giacomo Puccini) – Thursday, Nov 21, 6:30 PM Puccini’s Turandot sets a dramatic tale of love, mystery, and sacrifice in a legendary Beijing, where Prince Calaf attempts to win Princess Turandot’s heart. La Bayadère (by Ludwig Minkus) – Friday, Nov 22, 6:30 PM

La Bayadère tells the tragic love story of the temple dancer Nikiya and the noble warrior Solor, with choreography adapted for modern audiences while retaining Petipa’s classic elements.

(by Ludwig Minkus) – Friday, Nov 22, 6:30 PM La Bayadère tells the tragic love story of the temple dancer Nikiya and the noble warrior Solor, with choreography adapted for modern audiences while retaining Petipa’s classic elements. Gianni Schicchi (by Giacomo Puccini) – Saturday & Sunday, Nov 23–24, 12:00 & 2:00 PM

Puccini’s comic opera reveals a satirical tale of family greed and clever deceit, featuring the renowned aria “O mio babbino caro.”

(by Giacomo Puccini) – Saturday & Sunday, Nov 23–24, 12:00 & 2:00 PM Puccini’s comic opera reveals a satirical tale of family greed and clever deceit, featuring the renowned aria “O mio babbino caro.” Faust (by Charles Gounod) – Saturday, Nov 23, 6:00 PM

Based on Goethe’s drama, Gounod’s Faust explores the themes of love, redemption, and morality in a story about a man’s pact with the Devil.

(by Charles Gounod) – Saturday, Nov 23, 6:00 PM Based on Goethe’s drama, Gounod’s Faust explores the themes of love, redemption, and morality in a story about a man’s pact with the Devil. Manon Lescaut (by Giacomo Puccini) – Sunday, Nov 24, 6:30 PM

This tragic romance follows Manon’s turbulent journey between love and desire for wealth, ultimately ending in tragedy.

Tickets are available at tickets.operanb.ro and at the Bucharest National Opera’s box office.