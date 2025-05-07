This June, theatre lovers are invited to two captivating performances. “Butterflies, Butterflies…” starring Maia Morgenstern, Marius Manole, and Alexandra Paftală—a powerful story about illusion and loneliness—will take place on June 2 at the National Theatre in Bucharest. “Old Love”, a romantic comedy about the chance of late love, featuring Constantin Cotimanis and a stellar cast, will be staged on June 4 in Vaslui.

“Butterflies, Butterflies…”

June 2, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

“Butterflies, Butterflies…” is a moving play about illusion, solitude, and escaping truth, with Maia Morgenstern in a mesmerizing role as a woman flawlessly performing… the role of her life. EDDA is beautiful, strong, seemingly in control—but inwardly crumbling under the weight of her choices and unfulfilled dreams. Alongside Marius Manole and Alexandra Paftală, this performance blends humor and drama, reality and illusion. Visually innovative, with sand drawing, original music, and a fluid stage setting, this is a heartfelt performance that lingers long after the curtain falls.

“Old Love”

June 4, 7:00 PM – Vaslui, Trade Union Cultural Center

“Old Love” is a two-act romantic comedy with touches of personal drama. Set in modern times, it follows Bud Mitchell, a low-level employee, and Molly Graham, his boss’s wife, across three decades of fleeting encounters filled with witty exchanges. Though quickly forgotten by her, these moments build a strong emotional foundation for him. They finally explore their connection after becoming free from family obligations—she, a widow; he, divorced. The cast includes Constantin Cotimanis, Iulia Dumitru, Adrian Păduraru, Paula Chirilă, and Ada Dumitru.

Tickets for both shows are available at proticket.ro.