In the second half of September, two completely different yet equally intense performances will bring renowned actors to the Bucharest stage: “Butterflies, Butterflies…” – a poetic drama about illusion and fragility, featuring a mesmerizing Maia Morgenstern – and “We 4”, an intelligent and unpredictable comedy written by Lia Bugnar. Both shows intertwine laughter and tears, with actors creating worlds that deeply move the audience.

“Butterflies, Butterflies…”

September 15, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

“Butterflies, Butterflies…” is a breathtaking play about illusion, loneliness, and the escape from truth, with a fascinating Maia Morgenstern portraying a woman who perfectly plays… the role of her life. EDDA is beautiful, strong, seemingly in control, yet inside she collapses under the weight of her own choices and unfulfilled dreams. Alongside Marius Manole and Alexandra Paftală, in a powerhouse cast, “Butterflies, Butterflies…” takes the audience on a journey between laughter and tears, reality and illusion, where comedy subtly blends into drama. The production impresses with visual innovation – sand drawing, original music, and a fluid performance space that amplifies the emotion of every moment.

“We 4”

September 17, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, Dalles Hall

“We 4”, written and directed by Lia Bugnar, is a comedy full of unexpected twists, where bursts of laughter and emotions follow one another non-stop. Starting from an apparently simple love triangle, the play humorously and intelligently explores everything that defines us: love, friendship, fear of loneliness, and the seemingly small details that turn our lives upside down. Marius Manole, Maria Obretin, Ioana Brumar, and Lia Bugnar deliver a high-energy performance filled with rhythm, memorable lines, and a finale that will catch you off guard.

Tickets for all shows are available at proticket.ro and fanteatru.ro.