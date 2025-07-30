This autumn, Callas Masterclass by Terrence McNally, starring acclaimed actress Oana Pellea, embarks on a national tour, with Brașov, Constanța, and Iași as its first stops.

The premiere performances will take place as follows:

September 22, 8:00 PM – Brașov (Sică Alexandrescu Theatre)

September 23, 8:00 PM – Constanța (Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor)

September 24, 8:00 PM – Iași (Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre)

Callas Masterclass is an original production blending theatre and opera, exploring the many facets of legendary soprano Maria Callas’ complex personality. McNally’s play is set during a real-life masterclass Callas held at Juilliard School of Music in New York during the final years of her life.

The structure of the class becomes a pretext for a deeply personal revelation. While offering technical guidance to young aspiring bel canto singers, Maria Callas opens up, dissecting her own life and career with painful honesty. She reflects on her ambiguous relationship with fame, the relentless expectations of the public, and the compromises that marked her meteoric journey in opera.

Each student triggers a different introspection. Through the eyes of the naive Sophie, Callas relives her youthful doubts and fears. Sharon, the ambitious student, forces her to confront her own impossible standards of perfection. And the tenor Tony reminds her of her original, pure love for music—before fame became a burden.

Oana Pellea’s performance delivers remarkable dramatic and psychological depth, capturing all the nuances of Maria Callas’ personality: her artistic rigor and high standards, but also her romanticism, vulnerability, and humanity. Without imitating the Greek diva, the Romanian actress revives Callas’ legendary aura through an original and compelling interpretation.

The audience becomes a witness to an emotional autopsy—an exploration of the bond between artist and art, a dissection of how success can become captivity, and how the pursuit of perfection can spiral into obsession. Through Callas’ confessions, the play asks: how high can a gifted artist rise in the name of musical art? And is the price of fame ultimately too high?

The cast also includes Diana Hurjă, Cătălina Sima, Alexandru Nagy, and Alexandru Popa.

The event is presented by Prestige ArtProduction in collaboration with the Bucharest National Opera and Wonder Theatre.

Tickets for all performances are available at:

proticket.ro

fanteatru.ro