Carmen Premiere Opens Bucharest Opera 2025–2026 Season

The Bucharest National Opera launched its new season with a landmark premiere that captivated audiences and drew critical acclaim: a bold new staging of Carmen by Georges Bizet, directed by Ada Lupu Hausvater. The premiere took place on October 1st to full houses and long rounds of applause, followed by performances on October 2nd and 3rd.

Ada Lupu Hausvater, a constructivist-style theatre director, interprets Bizet’s opera through the lens of 21st-century mentalities and challenges. In her vision, Carmen becomes part of a gallery of great works that translate into music an essential act of faith — the embrace of one’s own life and choices. The opera thus turns into a manifesto about freedom, courage, and love as conscious choice. The staging builds a quasi-carceral structure opposed by the idea of freedom, expressed in a contemporary, direct, and authentic theatrical language. Freedom, therefore, gains a face, a voice, and an identity — Carmen.

- Your advertising could be here -

This daring directorial vision was embraced by the entire creative team. The set design, imagined by Helmut Stürmer — a world-renowned scenographer for both theatre and opera — and the costumes by acclaimed designer Corina Grămoșteanu created a visually tense universe, rich in the tones of hopelessness, where the conflict between instinct and society permeates every gesture. Against this bleak backdrop, Carmen’s vital force stands out in powerful contrast. Under the baton of maestro Ciprian Teodorașcu, the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra delivered a performance of remarkable intensity, capturing the subtle dramatic nuances of Bizet’s score. Choreographer Flavia Giurgiu contributed a symbol-laden, almost ritualistic movement design, making visible the invisible energies between characters — a metaphysical translation of their inner worlds.

The audience greeted the premiere with enthusiasm, resonating with the production’s profound artistic statement. The performance succeeded both in refreshing a timeless classic of the international opera repertoire and in sparking contemporary reflections on identity, freedom, and personal responsibility.

Carmen returns to the Bucharest National Opera repertoire with the strength of a reference title — staged with precision, passion, and an artistic direction unafraid to ask questions. It speaks to audiences of all generations: those already familiar with the opera, and newcomers seeking in art both emotional truth and relevance to life’s enduring themes.