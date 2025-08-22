Carmina Burana – the most famous symphonic vocal creation ever written, will be staged as open-air premiere in Bucharest at Herăstrău Summer Garden on July 17, 2026 as part of the 2025 / 2026 Musical Extravaganza season. The event brings forward an elite interpretative formula that will include as soloists: tenor ŞTEFAN von KORCH, soprano OANA MARIA ŞERBAN and baritone FANG SHUANG, alongside PITESTI PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA.

For lovers of the genre, the concert means the joy of hearing the most famous cantata in the world, long-awaited and acclaimed everywhere, but also an opportunity to listen to the soloist whose voice is often considered unmistakable for this work: the show brings to the stage Romanian tenore Ştefan von Korch, who will perform the score specific to his voice from “Carmina Burana” for the audience in Grădina Herăstrău after over 40 appearances in this position on stages of the national philharmonics and a brilliant debut in Palermo, praised in the press in Italy and Romania alike.

https://youtu.be/dr4M3Cq66H8?feature=shared

Stefan von Korch is currently one of the most sought-after soloists for the tenor line in Carmina Burana, and about the sequence that is often considered his “signature score” he says: “the musical line that I perform in Carmina Burana is particularly high and intense, at the limit of the human voice, actually written for a countertenor voice, but which I choose to sing in full voice. The work as a whole is particularly provocative, both vocally and instrumentally and I invite you to experience it and discover its intensity together.”

Alongside Stefan von Korch will be soprano Oana Maria Şerban, the soloist who had the honor of singing in the Garden of Versailles at the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games and who appeared earlier this year as “Elle” – the only character in “The Indifferent Beauty” and “The Human Voice,” on the stage of the National Operetta and Musical Theater “Ion Dacian.” She also recently debuted in the role of Rosina in “The Barber of Seville” by Rossini, a production of the National Opera in Bucharest. About her presence on stage at the open-air premiere of the Carmina Burana show, she says: “it is a position that makes me extremely happy. I have been waiting to debut in this landmark of vocal symphonic repertoire and I hope that you will join me in this very special moment, on July 17, 2026 at the Herăstrău Summer Garden.”

The solistic formula will be completed by Fang Shuang, the baritone of the Children’s Comic Opera, who brings to the level of art famous creations from the Romanian repertoire, from romances to immortal hits, and who now puts his artistic versatility at the service of the superb “Carmina Burana,” a work in which Carl Orff offers the baritone numerous moments of interpretative vocal mastery.

Tenor Ştefan von Korch, artistic coordinator of the Musical Extravaganza season of which the concert is part, concludes: “on July 17, 2026, we invite you to a special concert: “Carmina Burana,” a significant work in my artistic career, is also the first work presented in its entirety within the Musical Extravaganza concerts; the solo formula is unprecedented, and the outdoor staging crowns the novelties that define this concert.”

The famous Carmina Burana by Carl Orff will carry the audience on its soaring chords, along an intense journey of 25 musical numbers, which begin and end in a circular manner with the famous prologue “O, Fortuna,” one of the most recognizable themes of the classical repertoire.

In a presentation set to standard of excellence, the show will be a spectacular display of classical music, premiered outdoors. In addition to the high-caliber soloists, the production will be completed by the presence of Pitesti Philarmonic Orchestra, which partakes this fall in International George Enescu Festival and accompanied tenor Johnathan Tetelman earlier this year, in Pitesti Romania. The entire musical celebration will culminate in a dazzling production of the most famous vocal symphonic work of all time.

The symphonic vocal concert “Carmina Burana” is part of the Musical Extravaganza season, which brings landmarks of lyrical art closer to the audience, under the artistic curation of tenor Ştefan von Korch and is the first full-length work presented under this ephygia.

Tickets are available on Ticketstore.ro.

Musical Extravaganza full programming below:

„Nessun Dorma” – September 23 Sala Dalles – Bucharest

“Valsuri celebre – Dein ist mein ganzes Herz” – October 15 – Sala Dalles – Bucharest

„Vivo per lei” – November 21 – Sala Dalles – Bucharest

“Duel of the Tenors” – November 17 – Sibiu

“Duel of the Tenors” – November 21 – Craiova

„Invitaţie la Vals” – December 12 Teatrul Constantin Tănase – Sala Savoy – Bucharest

„Christmas Extravganza” – December 17 2025 – Sala Dalles – Bucharest

„Carmina Burana” July 17 2026 – Herăstrău Summer Garden – Bucharest