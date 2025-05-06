The month of May marks the debut of an innovative project initiated by the Cervantes Institute—AproapESpectacol—a series of performative readings of contemporary Hispanic theatre. Under the direction of Bobi Pricop, one of Romania’s most acclaimed young directors and a nominee for the Europe Prize for Theatrical Realities since 2017, Spanish dramaturgy will take the spotlight in a unique format that blends stage presence with literary exploration.

The reading season will open on May 8 at 7:00 PM, at the Cervantes Institute (38 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard), with A solas con Marilyn (Alone with Marilyn) by Alfonso Zurro, translated by Irina Călin. Directed by Bobi Pricop, the performance will feature actress Ana Bianca Popescu, with music by Andrei Kivu and video design by Tony Macpela.

Admission is free, subject to availability, with seat reservation via email: [email protected].

“This is a truly special project, generously supported by the Cervantes Institute, at a time when openness to experimentation, discovery, and dialogue is becoming increasingly rare,” says Pricop. “A downtown Bucharest venue will host this staged reading and work-in-progress season, giving audiences the chance to discover new texts, contemporary voices, and Hispanic cultures, breaking down borders through the power of theatre. It features not only new dramaturgy but also remarkable artists—well-known directors like Andrei Măjeri and emerging talents such as Luiza Dabija and Mihai Gligan. The selection, developed with the Institute’s support, is eclectic and vibrant, addressing themes like the present moment, memory, identity, and human fragility.”

Bobi Pricop is a leading figure of Romania’s new theatrical generation. A multiple UNITER Best Director nominee, he won the 2022 UNITER Award for Best TV Theatre Performance with Ziua Z. Since 2014, he has served as artistic director at Craiova’s National Theatre and became artistic director of Oradea’s Regina Maria Theatre in 2024. He also teaches at Babeș-Bolyai University. Recent productions include Toto by Tim Crouch (2025), The Misunderstanding by Albert Camus (2024), The Lesson by Eugene Ionesco (2024), and Solaris by David Greig after Stanisław Lem (2023).

The featured play, A solas con Marilyn, is written by Alfonso Zurro, an award-winning Spanish playwright, director, and professor whose works have been staged across Europe and the Americas. Known for reimagining popular theatre and for his children’s plays, Zurro has directed over sixty productions and authored numerous acclaimed texts.

The play tells the story of a supermarket cashier whose reality begins to unravel. Combining the myth of Medea with that of Marilyn Monroe, it creates a haunting universe where the protagonist descends toward a psychological abyss. The role will be performed by Ana Bianca Popescu, a seasoned actress at Teatrul Mic in Bucharest. Her accolades include a UNITER Best Debut Award and multiple nominations for leading and supporting roles.

The Romanian version is translated by Irina Călin, a Spanish literature expert and translator of numerous contemporary Spanish-language plays for prestigious theatres and festivals.

Original music is composed and performed by Andrei Kivu, a renowned Romanian cellist with an international career spanning performances at Lincoln Centre, Royal Festival Hall, and major festivals worldwide. He’s known for performing Bach’s Complete Cello Suites in one concert and for pioneering transcriptions of Bach’s violin works for cello.

Tony Macpela completes the team as video designer. A visual artist and actor, Macpela creates multisensory experiences that merge art, technology, and emotion, using lighting, interactive installations, and videomapping to transform spaces into immersive stories.