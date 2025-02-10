Cinderella Ballet Premiere at Bucharest National Opera Sells Out

The ballet premiere of Cinderella by Sergei Prokofiev was presented on Saturday on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB). The institution’s manager, conductor Daniel Jinga, announced that tickets for the performance were sold out.

This premiere, choreographed by Renato Zanella, is the second staging of Cinderella in the history of the Bucharest National Opera, following the 2002 production by Mihai Babușka, which was revived in 2014.

“I will tell you what Cinderella means for the Bucharest National Opera at this moment. It is a production that appeals equally to parents and children. Recently, we have been trying to encourage any initiative related to education through culture. I believe this is a great achievement for the ballet of the Bucharest National Opera. As a conductor, I am delighted to reunite with Prokofiev’s music, having previously conducted Cinderella in a premiere at the Iași Opera as well. I am also happy for my colleagues, the Opera’s musicians, because this is a very demanding work, and they are doing an admirable job, showcasing both their individual technical skills and their collective value. I am pleased that the performance is already a success—it is sold out. The first four performances are fully booked, and we have added two more, which are also nearly sold out. I am convinced that this production will have a long life and will continue to sell very well,” stated Daniel Jinga at a press conference on Friday before the preview performance.

“I find it extraordinary that we have discovered this interactive aspect. We need to engage with our audience and communicate. More than ever, we need communication,” added ONB manager.

Additionally, the ONB general director explained the decision to stage this title, which had been absent from the Romanian National Opera’s repertoire for 11 years: “This choice is no coincidence, as in recent years, ONB has prioritized promoting education through culture, staging performances where parents can come with their children. We always think about children and cultural education. We do everything to attract children to the theater, and parents are increasingly bringing their children to the Opera. Cinderella is one of our productions aimed at the entire family,” he added.

The direction and choreography are signed by Renato Zanella, with Daniel Jinga conducting the premiere performance. The leading roles will be played by principal dancers Cristina Dijmaru and Bogdan Cănilă, alongside the Ballet Ensemble and Orchestra of the Bucharest National Opera.

“As a conductor, I am ecstatic about the reunion with the brilliant writing of the great Prokofiev and I am glad that the instrumentalists of the ONB orchestra have the opportunity to highlight, once again, the artistic quality, individual instrumental technique, but also the overall value, parameters without which the approach of such a work would have been impossible,” Jinga also explained.

Choreographer Renato Zanella recommends Cinderella to ballet lovers of all ages, from 0 to 100 years old. “I am convinced that the audience will be surprised by the dynamic nature of this production.”

“We staged Cinderella traditionally ten years ago. This time, I tried to bring a more modern touch,” said Renato Zanella.

“Here in Bucharest I felt it was a priority to think about a dialogue between the dancers and the audience. I want to attract the audience for two hours with emotions and unique energy,” said Zanell, emphasizing that he also wants the audience to feel the show as a unique and unrepeatable experience.

He also expressed his desire to present young audiences with a love story between two strong characters.

“Cinderella’s personality is very important, as is the prince’s, but in the end, it is simply a beautiful love story between two strong individuals. It is important to show young people that this is not just a fairy tale—it can happen in real life. Today, we can tell the story in a more direct way while preserving all its humor and magic,” emphasized the choreographer.

Renato Zanella praised the professionalism of ONB’s artistic ensemble: “The company is at a top level and must continue to be supported and encouraged. The style in which I created this ballet is neoclassical, and it is certainly dedicated to the talented ballet company of the Bucharest National Opera.”

Regarding the characters, they follow the traditional storyline, except for the Fairy Godmother and the Seasonal Fairies, to whom he wanted to give a more mystical touch.

As for the chromatic of the show, Zanella showed that “ we are in a world in black and white, where only true love has colors. The minimalist approach to the decor and the imperial music create a perfect setting to create a new dimension while respecting tradition.”

Public interest in this production has been overwhelming for all past and future performances. The first four performances were sold out, and due to high demand, the Opera has scheduled additional performances until the end of the season.

“We are delighted that our audience is so receptive. It’s not just about the success of the first four performances, but also about our intention to schedule this ballet throughout the entire season,” revealed ONB manager Daniel Jinga.

The next performances will take place on February 12, March 19, and May 17. Tickets are available at tickets.operanb.ro and at the ONB box office.