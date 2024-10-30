Comedie din greseala/Comedy of Error – November 18, 7:00 PM, Brașov, Sică Alexandrescu Theatre

Comedie din greseala/Comedy of Error – November 19, 8:00 PM, Craiova, Marin Sorescu National Theatre

This play humorously recounts the struggles of a group of actors preparing for an opening night. With tickets sold, contracts signed, and a tour planned, there’s just one problem – they have no script. The show humorously delves into the actor’s world, exploring the theatrical backstage, the obsession with legacy, and the fear of embarrassment.

O noapte furtunoasa/A Stormy Night – November 18, 8:00 PM, Timișoara, Romanian National Opera

“A Stormy Night” by I.L. Caragiale is a classic comedy brimming with humor and plot twists, capturing the lives of Bucharest’s 19th-century bourgeoisie. The play follows amusing adventures and romantic entanglements, beginning with a simple found note that spirals into a whirlwind of confusion and jealousy.

O noapte furtunoasa/A Stormy Night – November 19, 8:00 PM, Deva, Dragan Muntean Cultural Center

In a tense night, Ghiță, a tailor, tries to unravel the affair between his wife, Veta, and his assistant, Chiriac. With the arrival of the love-struck Rică Venturiano and Veta’s sister Zița, unforgettable comic moments unfold. Full of witty lines and lively characters, “A Stormy Night” remains a sharp satire on appearances and hypocrisy, promising a laughter-filled evening.

Take, Ianke, and Cadîr – November 19, 7:00 PM, Constanța, Casa de Cultura a Sindicatelor

This delightful three-act comedy was written in 1932 and first staged at the Maria Ventura Theatre. Decades after its Bulandra Theatre debut in 1957, Horațiu Mălăele revives these three iconic characters, playing the Jewish character Ianke, with Răzvan Vasilescu as the Turkish Cadîr and Mihai Constantin as the Romanian Take.

