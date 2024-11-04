Comedy, drama, and unforgettable characters in national theatre tour!

Take, Ianke and Cadîr – November 25, 7:00 PM, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Teodor Costescu Culture Palace

The text is a delightful comedy in three acts, written in 1932 and staged the same year at the Maria Ventura Theater, where it was first produced at Bulandra in 1957 by director N. Al. Toscani. Over six decades after Toscani’s production, Horațiu Mălăele brings back to the Bulandra Theater stage the three human types, embodying the Jewish character Ianke and casting Răzvan Vasilescu and Mihai Constantin in the roles of the Turk Cadâr and the Romanian Take, respectively.

Da-i Bataie/ Go ahead – November 25, 7:00 PM, Câmpina, Youth House

The cast brings together seven star actors for the first time in the same show, all on the same stage: Mirela Oprișor, Vlad Zamfirescu, Marius Manole, Diana Roman, Medeea Marinescu, Șerban Pavlu, and Andi Vasluianu. A world constructed from top to bottom on appearances, revealed in the clash within the television studio, where masks begin to fall. The ending brings a twist that freezes smiles on faces.

Gaițele – November 25, 8:00 PM, Bucharest, TNB – “Ion Caramitru” Hall

Four exceptional actresses take on the four main female roles: Maia Morgenstern (a terrifically credible Aneta Duduleanu, with strong but unexaggerated comedic accents), Carmen Tănase (an exceptional, likable, yet powerful Zoia), Virginia Rogin (one of the most refined, complex, and masterful actresses in a major role as Lena), and Adriana Trandafir (this mountain of talent, passion, and dedication, painstakingly creating a Fräulein).

Take, Ianke and Cadîr – November 26, 7:00 PM, Craiova, Marin Sorescu National Theater

The show highlights the life story of three merchant friends, subtly addressing issues of race, faith, and religion, as well as individual and group identity status, reminding us that differences are not necessarily a reason for dissent. It also shows that understanding can thrive on acceptance and embracing what defines and distinguishes us from others.

Butterflies, Butterflies… – November 26, 7:00 PM, Craiova, Trade Union Cultural Center

“Butterflies, Butterflies” is the story of a single woman, a woman who plays the role in her own life that she wishes to present to the world: a strong, beautiful, and independent woman, courted and loved by men of material and social status, without submitting to any of them. Maia Morgenstern and Marius Manole star in a must-see performance.

On the Other Hand – November 28, 7:00 PM, Târgoviște, Independence Cinema

A bittersweet comedy with Marius Manole, Carmen Tănase, and Maria Obretin. Or a cheerful drama featuring the three. “On the Other Hand” is the latest play written by Lia Bugnar, managing to take you from laughter to emotion in the blink of an eye. A story about the impact words can have on someone’s life. Words we say in passing, without realizing the avalanche they provoke in the soul and how much strength it takes not to let them defeat you.

All Inclusive – November 30, 7:00 PM, Sibiu, Ion Besoiu Cultural Center

The situation in the play is as follows: a young theater student is experiencing a – how else? – beautiful love story with her professor, during which she finds herself with two lines on a pregnancy test. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents are going through a marital crisis. The father is entangled with a third party, which… well, it’s complicated but amusing.

Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro.