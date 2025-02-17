The acclaimed director based in Berlin, Timofei Kuliabin, is directing Long Day’s Journey into Night at the “Radu Stanca” National Theatre of Sibiu (TNRS), with a script by Roman Doljanski, adapted from Eugene O’Neill. The preview and premiere are scheduled for March 29 and 30, at 5:00 PM at the Large Hall. Tickets are available for purchase at www.tnrs.ro and at the Theater Agency in Sibiu.

The cast includes actors Nicu Mihoc, Raluca Iani, Marius Turdeanu, Horia Fedorca, Radu Costea, Ioana Cosma, Adrian Neacșu, David Cristian, and Vlad Robaș.

“It is a great joy to have Timofei Kuliabin in Sibiu, who came with John Malkovich and Ingeborga Dapkunaite in the summer of 2024 for FITS, with the show In the Solitude of Cotton Fields. A show that sold out within minutes! During FITS 2018, he also presented the exceptional production Three Sisters, which had a remarkable impact on the audience. With an impressive repertoire of productions in Europe, Timofei Kuliabin has chosen one of the most beautiful texts of the 20th century—Long Day’s Journey into Night. We are eagerly awaiting the premiere at the end of March and wish all the spectators in Sibiu, Romania, and worldwide who will come to see the show to enjoy this unique team and such an important project!” said Constantin Chiriac, General Director of TNRS and President of the Sibiu International Theatre Festival.

Long Day’s Journey into Night was written by Eugene O’Neill based on memories from his youth. It is no coincidence that the playwright requested this play not be published until 25 years after his death. Although his request was not fulfilled, the reason for the ban is clear—the world-renowned author shared deeply personal memories about his family, none of whom, except for him, were alive when the play was written. Despite the play being about the day he received the fatal diagnosis, he was the only character who survived—and became world-famous. This story about close people who love and suffer, accuse and justify, remember and grieve, has become one of the most popular plays in the global repertoire. It contains both wonderful roles and a bitter, sometimes hopeless, sense of the passage of time, disappointment, and helplessness in the face of death.

Timofei Kuliabin’s production moves the action to the present day. However, the autobiographical nature of Eugene O’Neill’s work is fully preserved. We see the author’s alter ego, writer Edmund Tyrone, near the end of his life. Like the playwright, he has become a celebrity, a Nobel and Pulitzer Prize laureate. Like the playwright, he cannot escape the painful and obsessive memories of his parents and older brother. We see Edmund Tyrone on the last evening of his life, when his own “long day turns into night.” Refusing to endure physical pain as modern civilization becomes increasingly independent of life and death, he is not afraid of emotional pain. In his final hours, he wishes to be reunited with his long-gone loved ones, not only to remember them but to try to understand, forgive, and seek their forgiveness…