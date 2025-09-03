The National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” has announced the first concerts of its national Christmas tour and a special surprise for audiences: a 21% discount on all ticket categories in Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Iași, and Craiova.

The promotion is valid during the pre-sale period, until 10 September 2025.

“For our Christmas concerts across Romania, we decided to reduce ticket prices during the pre-sale period and schedule additional performances in cities with high demand. We are offering a 21% discount for the first ten days of September. This way, we want to stay close to Romanians during a difficult period and give everyone the chance to attend the most anticipated Christmas concert, even as prices for services and products continue to rise,” said Emil Pantelimon, manager of the Madrigal Choir.

For over 60 years, Madrigal Christmas concerts have brought the joy of the holiday season to major stages across Romania. The tradition unites Romanians around music and the emotion of Christmas, turning each performance into a community celebration.

Upcoming concerts on the “Madrigal de Crăciun” national tour:

Cluj-Napoca | 4 December | 19:00 | BTarena – MADRIGAL DE CRĂCIUN (2-in-1) | Two Concerts in One

Ticket details and discounts on Bilete.ro – LINK

Sibiu | 6 December | 19:00 | Sala Transilvania – MADRIGAL DE CRĂCIUN (2-in-1) | Two Concerts in One

Ticket details and discounts on Bilete.ro – LINK

Iași | 12 December | 19:00 | Sala Unirea (Cinema Victoria) – MADRIGAL: CRĂCIUNUL FLORILOR

Ticket details and discounts on Bilete.ro – LINK

Craiova | 21 December | 19:00 | Sala Polivalentă – MADRIGAL DE CRĂCIUN (2-in-1) | Two Concerts in One

Ticket details and discounts on Bilete.ro – LINK

To meet high demand, organizers will schedule additional shows where necessary, allowing as many spectators as possible to enjoy the beauty of Christmas music alongside the Madrigal Choir.