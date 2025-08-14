The 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival will take place from August 24 to September 21, 2025, in an unprecedented celebration of universal musical heritage, featuring an eclectic repertoire that blends tradition with innovation. Under the theme “Celebrations / Anniversaries,” artistic director Cristian Măcelaru presents an edition uniting iconic works of the classical repertoire, innovative contemporary creations, world premieres, and concert versions of rare operas, while also marking 70 years since the death of composer George Enescu. With over 100 concerts and 4,000 invited artists, Bucharest becomes, for four weeks, the global capital of classical music.

“My desire is to create a festival unique not only in Romania but also in the world, offering as many new things and innovative experiences as possible for the audience attending the Enescu Festival.”

— Cristian Măcelaru

For the first time in the festival’s history, a comprehensive musical portrait of the composer who gave the festival its name is presented. Over 45 performances of George Enescu’s works will be offered in Bucharest and across the country: from symphonic masterpieces (the Symphonies, Vox Maris, Pastorale-Fantasy, and Rhapsodies) to chamber works (Impressions from Childhood, the Duo, String Quartets, Cello and Piano Sonatas), and from early works (Romanian Poem) to posthumously completed compositions (Isis, Romanian Capriccio). At the symbolic center of this anniversary stands the monumental opera Oedip, staged at the Bucharest National Opera in a production by visionary director Stefano Poda, with Ionuț Pascu in the title role, Ruxandra Donose as Jocasta, and Ramona Zaharia as the Sphinx.

The festival program offers a panoramic overview of the symphonic repertoire considered part of the universal canon. Beethoven is omnipresent, with Missa Solemnis, symphonies, and piano and violin concertos. Mahler will be heard through Symphonies No. 2 (Resurrection) and No. 5, conducted by Paavo Järvi with the Tonhalle Orchestra of Zürich and Ivan Fischer with the Budapest Festival Orchestra. Audiences will also enjoy Bruckner’s Ninth Symphony, Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, as well as symphonies by Dvořák, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, and Prokofiev—Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25, known as the Classical, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46, Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major, S. 125, Mendelssohn’s Concerto No. 1 in E major for two pianos and orchestra, Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op. 120, and more.

Iconic 20th-century works will also be performed, such as Anatol Vieru’s Memorial and George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F major, bringing the vibrant colors of 20th-century American music to the festival, at the intersection of classical and jazz. Other established works include Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite, Aram Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto in D minor, Zbigniew Preisner’s moving Requiem for My Friend, essential pieces by Claude Debussy and Luciano Berio, Tōru Takemitsu’s introspective Requiem for String Orchestra, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, William Walton’s vocal-symphonic Belshazzar’s Feast, Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5 (The Egyptian), Paul Constantinescu’s Symphony No. 1, and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1.

A distinct section of this edition is devoted to opera and ballet, featuring rare titles in concert versions or spectacular staged interpretations. Highlights include György Kurtág’s remarkable concert opera Fin de partie, inspired by Samuel Beckett’s play, and Maurice Ravel’s L’Heure espagnole, presented by the Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana under the direction of Tompa Gábor at the Bucharest National Opera.

Richard Strauss’ Salome opens the lyrical series on September 1 at Sala Palatului, in a concert version with multimedia elements designed by directors Nona Ciobanu and Peter Košir. On September 14, Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk will premiere in Romania in a production conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero, with multimedia projections directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu. Mozart’s masterpiece The Magic Flute will be offered in a staged interpretation by Romain Gilbert and conducted by Tarmo Peltokoski (September 7, Sala Radio). Also featured is Maurice Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé, M. 57, a work of rare orchestral beauty, performed by the Orchestre National de France under Cristian Măcelaru, with multimedia direction by Nona Ciobanu and choreography by Gigi Căciuleanu.

For baroque enthusiasts, the festival offers a rare musical gem: Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Dardanus (1744 version) with Les Ambassadeurs ~ La Grande Écurie and the Namur Chamber Choir. In the Midnight Concert Series, Accademia Bizantina will present the Romanian premiere of Francesco Bartolomeo Conti’s Il trionfo della fama.

The choreographic dimension will be spectacularly highlighted through remarkable productions such as Thierry Malandain’s baroque-modern ballet The Seasons and Gigi Căciuleanu’s syncretic creation DinDor’NdoR, set to music by Dan Dediu with scenography by Viorica Petrovici. On September 11, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, together with British choreographer Kim Brandstrup, will present Breaking Bach—a contemporary reinterpretation of J.S. Bach’s music, combined with urban breakdance and hip-hop.

The festival reaffirms itself as a platform for avant-garde and contemporary music. In the year marking Pierre Boulez’s centenary, emblematic works such as Anthèmes 2, Dialogue de l’ombre double, Incises, and 12 Notations will be performed. Works by contemporary composers including Arvo Pärt, Ēriks Ešenvalds, James MacMillan, Mark-Anthony Turnage, Albert Schnelzer, Vlad Maistorovici, and Constantin Basica will also feature. Basica presents one of the edition’s most innovative pieces—Ultima Piece, an immersive performative concert generated in real time using artificial intelligence and EEG sensors.

The 2025 edition presents an impressive series of world premieres and national premieres: Dan Dediu’s Concerto for Orchestra, Aurelian Băcan’s Some Variations, Donghoon Shin’s Winter Sonata, as well as rediscovered works from Italian and Neapolitan Baroque.

Innovation and classical music converge in the Enescu – JTI Immersive Experience series, held at MINA – Museum of Immersive New Art. Highlights include ONIRIUS, a choreographic dream by Gigi Căciuleanu with music by Paul Ilea; Bach in the Jungle, a sonic journey from Bach to Piazzolla; Klimt Meets Bösendorfer – Ver Sacrum, a poetic and visual recital created by Alexandra Silocea; and Ultima Piece, an interactive performative installation.

The Midnight Concert Series remains the ideal space for unconventional sounds: Baroque reinterpretations, works by Philip Glass, Nirvana reorchestrations, fusions with jazz and traditional music, and more.

A new element this year is the “Enescu in Control” concert series, held every Wednesday at the well-known Control Club in Bucharest, featuring Janoska Ensemble (August 27), Francesco Tristano (September 3), Radio Big Band (September 10), and Bucharest Percussion Ensemble (September 17).

The 2025 George Enescu International Festival is more than a celebration of tradition—it is a tribute to the power of music to unite eras, cultures, aesthetics, and visions. With 45 performances of Enescu’s works, dozens of classical masterpieces, contemporary pieces, and world premieres, the 27th edition remains faithful to the festival’s founding spirit: music does not belong to the past; it is a living language of becoming.

Tickets for the George Enescu International Festival can be purchased online via Eventim.ro (https://www.cts.eventim.ro/artist/festivalul-george-enescu) or physically at Carrefour hypermarkets and Cărturești and Humanitas bookstores.

The organizers reserve the right to modify the program. Please visit the official festival website, http://www.festivalenescu.ro, for the latest updates.

About the George Enescu International Festival

The George Enescu International Festival is one of the world’s major classical music events, organized since 1958. The 27th edition takes place from August 24 to September 21, 2025, marking 70 years since the death of the great Romanian composer and musician George Enescu. This year’s theme, “Celebrations / Anniversaries,” includes over 100 concerts featuring more than 4,000 artists from 28 countries, highlighting both Enescu’s artistic legacy and his profound influence on global classical music.

Organized by ARTEXIM, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania and funded by the Romanian Government through the Ministry of Culture, the Enescu Festival is a national brand and a true project of cultural diplomacy. As a cultural and economic engine attracting thousands of international visitors to Bucharest, the festival supports creative industries and strengthens Romania’s image worldwide.