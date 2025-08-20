The George Enescu International Festival 2025 is expanding beyond traditional concert halls, bringing classical music—reinterpreted and transformed—into the heart of Bucharest’s alternative scene. Enescu in Control, powered by BRD Groupe Société Générale, reinvents the classical concert experience, transforming the venue into a vibrant space where there are no barriers between artists and audience: attendees stand close to the stage, fully immersed in an energetic atmosphere. Here, Enescu becomes modern, and his music, while retaining its classical elegance, gains the power of a live performance that makes you want to dance.

Throughout the festival, every Wednesday evening at 10:00 PM, Club Control will host concerts from the new Enescu in Control series—events where internationally renowned artists and top Romanian ensembles present a different kind of musical experience: free, experimental, and in dialogue with jazz, electronic music, and contemporary percussion.

Enescu in Control marks a premiere for the festival: an opening toward a cultural space that has become a landmark of Romania’s alternative music scene over the past 17 years. Club Control, known for its avant-garde concerts and for nurturing strong independent musical voices in Bucharest, becomes the host of a unique chapter in the Enescu Festival story. In this space, classical music breaks free from convention and comes alive with the rhythm of the city: audiences dance, applaud, and experience every moment without traditional restrictions. There is no formal silence, only a collective energy in which classical music pulses differently.

This expansion into an alternative urban venue naturally follows the announcement of the festival’s new immersive concert series at MINA – Museum of New Immersive Art – where, in 2025, the festival will present concerts offering innovative multisensory experiences, bringing contemporary creations to life in entirely new visual and sonic formats. With Enescu in Control, the festival continues this openness, exploring unconventional ways to connect classical music with the city’s energy.

“We felt it was time to bring classical music to a space where the meeting of genres can create bridges and revelations. The Enescu in Control concert series is an invitation to young people and to anyone curious to discover how classical music can be reinvented and how it can dialogue with contemporary rhythms. The Enescu Festival thus connects with the city’s vibrancy and the new generations,” says Cristian Măcelaru, Artistic Director of the Enescu Festival.

The Enescu in Control series will transform every Wednesday evening into a unique event with a special atmosphere: at 10:00 PM in the club’s main hall, internationally recognized artists will present spectacular reinterpretations of major works from the classical repertoire, as well as original compositions, improvisations, and unexpected combinations.

The series opens on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with the exuberant Janoska Ensemble, a group with a distinctive style blending classical virtuosity with improvisation and playful spirit. Their program takes the audience on a journey through eras and genres: Bizet/Waxman’s Carmen Fantasy, full of drama and energy, is reimagined in the colorful Janoska style; the Beatles classic Yesterday receives a refined and surprising chamber treatment; František Janoska’s Rumba for Amadeus shows how Mozart’s music can dance to modern rhythms; Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances are reinterpreted in the Janoska style with Eastern European folk references; Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons transforms into a playful improvisational and jazz-infused experience bringing the Baroque spirit into the 21st century. This evening promises a sonic carousel where tradition and innovation meet without barriers.

The second evening, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, features Francesco Tristano, a pianist, innovative composer, and artist who bridges the gap between Bach and techno, baroque, and minimalist electronic music. His project Bach & Beyond is a fascinating journey through music history, where Frescobaldi and Bach coexist with original creations, electronic improvisations, and unexpected reinterpretations. Audiences will hear Baroque masterpieces such as Frescobaldi’s Toccata No. 4 and fragments from Bach’s French and English suites, alongside Tristano’s own compositions – Electric Mirror, Neon City, and Insomnia – as well as ingenious transcriptions like Derrick May’s iconic techno track Strings of Life, adapted for piano, and Ryuichi Sakamoto’s delicate Merry Christmas, Mister Lawrence, transformed into a personal and intense experience by Tristano. This performance unites Bach’s universe with electronic music in a single, epoch-spanning set.

On the third Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Club Control will resonate with the rich timbres of the Radio Romania Big Band, led by the charismatic Simona Strungaru. Special guests include Italian saxophonist Stefano Di Battista and Romanian trumpeter Sebastian Burneci. Their program is among the most spectacular: Enescu becomes the hero of the evening with works such as Suite for Piano in D Major and excerpts from Chamber Symphony, arranged for big band in an electrifying manner. An original piece inspired by Enescu’s Legend for Trumpet, composed specifically for the big band, gives Burneci a standout solo role. Film music also takes the stage: Ennio Morricone (Flora, Deborah’s Dream) and Nino Rota (La Dolce Vita) are revived in jazz-infused interpretations; Stefano Di Battista performs his own compositions – Rita, Anastasia, Coco – blending lyricism with Mediterranean rhythms, and Burneci concludes with his original works – Secret Life of the Italian Fish and Behind Social Bars – leaving a unique mark on the concert. This evening brings the energy of great American big bands to Bucharest, filtered through Enescu’s sensitivity and the creativity of the guest artists.

The final concert of the series, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, is dedicated to percussion instruments with the spectacular performance of the Bucharest Percussion Ensemble, featuring Ioana Ailenei, Alina Trifu, Ștefan Ailenei, Vlad Polgar, Mihai Mînzar, and Alexandru Stroe. The program is a manifesto for rhythm diversity and the expressive power of percussion: John Cage’s Living Room Music uses household objects reimagined in a contemporary context; Enescu’s Piano Suite No. 2 in D Major, Op. 10 is arranged specially for the percussion ensemble; Steve Reich’s minimalism in Drumming contrasts with the lyricism of works by Owen Clayton Condon, Casey Cangelosi, and Alyssa Weinberg; Gene Koshinski’s Song of the Metals and Third Coast Percussion’s Niagara showcase resonance and vibration, while Ivan Trevino’s Catching Shadows provides an energetic finale. This evening promises a true sound laboratory, revealing the infinite possibilities of percussion, from intimate timbres to explosive collective rhythms.

Enescu in Control represents not just an expansion of space, but a paradigm shift: the Enescu Festival opens new paths and connects generations. While traditional concert halls remain sanctuaries of classical music, Club Control becomes the place where audiences discover that classical music is unpredictable and always current.

The Enescu in Control series is designed for a diverse audience—from jazz, electronic, or alternative rock enthusiasts to those discovering Enescu and other great composers for the first time in this free, exploratory format. It is a project of the George Enescu International Festival 2025, supported by BRD Groupe Société Générale, aiming to bring new generations closer to classical music and to build bridges between tradition and experimentation.

Tickets for the George Enescu International Festival concerts are available online via Eventim.ro or physically at Carrefour hypermarkets and Cărturești and Humanitas bookstore chains.

