On an evening dedicated to European cultural unity and the power of music to build bridges between people and nations, the 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival brings to the forefront one of the most iconic works of the European musical heritage: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 by Ludwig van Beethoven, known worldwide for its famous final movement – Ode to Joy, which has become a symbol of European unity.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM at Sala Palatului and will feature the Romanian Youth Orchestra and the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Christian Reif. They will be joined on stage by internationally renowned soloists: Ailyn Pérez (soprano), Judit Kutasi (mezzo-soprano), Maximilian Schmitt (tenor), and Soloman Howard (bass). In the same program, celebrated pianist Simon Trpčeski – a highly anticipated presence at the George Enescu Competition and Festival – will perform Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 by Edvard Grieg.

The George Enescu International Festival continues to bring international artistic excellence to Romanian stages, reaffirming music as a universal bond between cultures, nations, and generations. In a Europe constantly rediscovering its roots, this concert becomes a true celebration of the values that unite us beyond borders: harmony, solidarity, freedom, and beauty.

Cristian Măcelaru,

Artistic Director of the George Enescu International Festival

The concert is organized in partnership with the European Commission Representation in Romania, as part of a joint initiative to celebrate European cultural values and the power of music to connect people and nations. The Representation’s involvement in this symbolic event highlights the European Union’s commitment to intercultural dialogue and promoting unity through art.

“We are delighted to be part of an event that brings together the values we believe in through music: unity, diversity, and solidarity. Ode to Joy, chosen as the anthem of the European Union, remains a shared language of peace and humanity, reminding us that Europe is not just a political project, but also a community of souls connected through culture. This concert is an invitation to hope and closeness in a Europe of the people.”

Ramona Chiriac,

Head of the European Commission Representation in Romania

The evening will open with Edvard Grieg’s piano concerto, performed by Macedonian pianist Simon Trpčeski, acclaimed at major European festivals and a frequent collaborator with the London Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Royal Concertgebouw. Known for his exuberant energy, authentic lyricism, and strong connection with the audience, Trpčeski brings a fresh breath to the interpretation of romantic masterpieces.

The highlight of the evening will be Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, a work that transcended the boundaries of music to become a manifesto of peace and universal brotherhood. Its final movement – Ode to Joy, set to the words of Friedrich Schiller – is both a spiritual and civic hymn, celebrating fundamental European values: freedom, human dignity, and solidarity.

Joining the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir, prepared by Maestro Iosef Ion Prunner, will be four exceptional voices:

Ailyn Pérez – an American soprano of Mexican descent, winner of the Opera News Award, known for her radiant tone and versatility, with performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, and Teatro alla Scala;

Judit Kutasi – a Romanian-Hungarian mezzo-soprano, acclaimed across major European theaters for her expressive strength and interpretive refinement, particularly in Verdi and Wagner roles;

Maximilian Schmitt – a German tenor with a brilliant career in Mozart and Beethoven repertoire, praised for his phrasing clarity and dramatic intensity;

Soloman Howard – an American bass with a powerful voice and commanding stage presence, acclaimed for his roles at Washington National Opera and major productions across Europe and the US.

German conductor Christian Reif is considered a visionary presence of the new generation. Appreciated for his empathetic, clear, and deeply articulated style, Reif has conducted prestigious ensembles such as the San Francisco Symphony, Münchner Rundfunkorchester, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. His interpretations breathe with life, becoming a space for sincere communication between artists and the audience. In 2024, Reif won a GRAMMY® Award for the album Walking in the Dark, created with soprano Julia Bullock, his wife, and the Philharmonia Orchestra of London.

The Romanian Youth Orchestra, founded by Maestro Cristian Mandeal, is one of the most valuable Romanian musical initiatives in recent decades. Composed of the country’s most promising young musicians, the orchestra has become a cultural ambassador for Romania and a living expression of European values: education, excellence, and intergenerational cooperation.

Tickets for concerts at the George Enescu International Festival are available online via Eventim.ro (https://www.cts.eventim.ro/artist/festivalul-george-enescu) and in physical format from Carrefour hypermarkets and the Cărturești and Humanitas bookstore chains.

Ticket categories for the Sala Palatului concert are:

VIP – 280 lei

Category 1 – 250 lei

Category 2 – 200 lei

Category 3 – 150 lei

Category 4 – 120 lei

Discounted tickets for pupils/students/retirees – 90 lei

Organizers reserve the right to modify the program. Please visit the George Enescu International Festival website (http://www.festivalenescu.ro/) for the most up-to-date information.