Fez’s Arab-Andalusian Orchestra Shines in Bucharest Debut

On the occasion of Morocco’s National Day, also known as Throne Day – which celebrates the ascension of His Majesty King Mohammed VI – the Bucharest National Opera hosted one of the most spectacular cultural events of the year: the gala concert of the Arab-Andalusian Orchestra of Fez. For the first time in Romania, the Bucharest audience had the privilege of experiencing the rich musical heritage of Andalusian tradition in a unique and unforgettable performance.

Over 900 guests from the diplomatic, business, and cultural sectors, along with members of the general public, filled the Opera House to witness this historic event. Under the baton of Maestro Mohammed Briouel – a world-renowned conductor, recipient of the Edison Trophy, and Ambassador of Peace – the Arab-Andalusian Orchestra of Fez transported the audience into a world of rare musical beauty.

The event welcomed prominent Romanian and international political figures. Mr. Cătălin Predoiu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs, and Ms. Ana Cristina Tincă, State Secretary for Strategic Affairs, attended the official ceremony, underlining the importance of the Romanian-Moroccan strategic partnership. Romania’s Presidential Administration was represented by Ms. Luminița Odobescu, Presidential Advisor – Department for European Affairs, showcasing top-level institutional support for strengthening bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Morocco.

Hassan Abouyoub, Morocco’s Ambassador to Romania, emphasized the remarkable evolution of bilateral ties:

“Trade exchanges have grown from $277 million in 2010 to over $1.5 billion in 2024 – clear proof of the vitality of our partnership.”

One of the most touching moments of the evening was the tribute paid to Romanian teachers who worked in Morocco between the 1960s and 1980s. Over 800 Romanian educators contributed significantly to the education of generations of Moroccan youth, teaching mathematics, physics, and French across the country. This symbolic gesture shed light on a valuable and lesser-known chapter in Romanian-Moroccan relations.

Professor Victor Barnea, aged 80, a former mathematics teacher at Sijilmassa High School in Errachidia and BERD in Sidi Slimane, shared with emotion:

“Morocco became our second homeland. We grew richer – spiritually, emotionally, and culturally!”

Founded in 1946, the Arab-Andalusian Orchestra of Fez is the oldest and most respected ensemble of its kind, preserving a musical tradition born in Andalusia’s golden age. Acclaimed on the world’s greatest stages – from Paris to Beijing – the orchestra brings to Romania for the first time a living art form that fuses Arab, Berber, Iberian, and Mediterranean influences.

Maestro Mohammed Briouel, the recipient of the highest honors from the Kingdom of Morocco and a collaborator with artists worldwide, has redefined the Arab-Andalusian musical space while preserving its essence and opening it to new generations.

The concert at the Bucharest National Opera was not merely a celebration—it was a powerful invitation to rediscover the unifying force of music. Organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Romania, with the support of the Ministry of Education and the Bucharest National Opera.

“Elegance is eternal, and tonight will remain a landmark in Bucharest’s cultural history,” declared the organizers at the end of the performance, which concluded with prolonged applause and a standing ovation.

The event reaffirms Bucharest’s status as an elite cultural destination and paves the way for future Romanian-Moroccan artistic collaborations.