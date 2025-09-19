FITT 2025 – The Festival That Brings Art Closer

From September 25 to 28, 2025, Cluj-Napoca will become the capital of theater and art with the second edition of the Transylvania International Theater Festival (FITT). The program includes, in addition to special performances, a series of concerts, exhibitions, conferences, and free-entry events, transforming the city into a space where artists and the public meet.

One of the highlights of this edition is the non-verbal performance “Testament Szewczenko”, presented by Lwowski Teatr WOSKRESINNIA / Ukraine, on September 26 at 9:00 PM in Piața Unirii. Inspired by the life and destiny of Taras Shevchenko – poet, painter, political prisoner, and symbol of Ukrainian national identity – the production presents a visual and emotional fresco. Artists from Lviv convey, through movement, color, and stage design, the drama and resilience of the Ukrainian people in an intense and expressive show, accompanied by striking visual elements and pyrotechnic effects.

In addition to this powerful moment, FITT 2025 will host a series of live concerts on Strada Universității. On September 27, audiences can enjoy the energy of Dean Klooge (8:00 PM), a Cluj-based band formed in 2020 known for its sound at the intersection of alternative rock, hard rock, punk, and electronic influences. Later that evening, at 9:30 PM, Vlad Corb, an artist celebrated for electrifying shows that blend indie-alternative rock with cinematic and dreamlike textures, will take the stage. The concert series continues on September 28 at 8:00 PM with Buse & Ali Erenus, a musical duo from Turkey combining folk, jazz, and contemporary sounds in a dialogue between tradition and modernity. That same evening at 9:00 PM, the Cluj audience can sing along with BYRON, a band recognized in Romania for original projects, collaborations with HBO, and memorable performances.

The festival also features a poetry recital dedicated to Lucian Blaga, scheduled for September 27 at 5:00 PM at Biserica Sfânta Treime in Cluj-Napoca. Actress Ileana Negru, accompanied by young musician Petru Damian, offers a sensitive dialogue between words and music, giving the audience a moment of reflection and emotion.

Additionally, FITT Conferences – People Who Inspire spotlight notable personalities. On September 25 at 5:30 PM at the Art Museum, audiences will meet Prof. Dr. Aura Corbeanu, UNITER Executive Vice President, an influential voice in cultural management and artistic mobility. On September 26 at the same time and location, playwright Alina Nelega will join a discussion moderated by Anca Hațiegan about stories and challenges in the theater world. On September 28 at 11:00 AM at the Art Museum, Tonitza Hall, the tribute event “Remember Vlad Mugur” will feature interventions by Magda Stief Mugur, Valer Dellakeza, Bogdán Zsolt, and theater critic Roxana Croitoru.

Visual arts complement the festival program. On September 26 at 5:00 PM at Annie Klaus Gallery, Piața Unirii no. 10, Istanbul-based artist Özlem Kalkan Erenus will present the exhibition “Papery Fragments of Time”, a visual reflection on the fragility of identity and memory. On September 27 at 6:00 PM, the Foaier of the National Theater will host the exhibition “Between Worlds” by Ștefan Balog, president of the Inter-Art Aiud Foundation, known for his international career.

Alongside these free-entry events, FITT 2025 also offers ticketed special performances. Audiences can see “La câțiva oameni distanță de tine” (text by Dan Coman, directed by Radu Afrim, starring Marius Manole and Marius Bodochi), an emotional exploration of migration and family relationships. The festival repertoire also includes a contemporary reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s “Othello”, directed by celebrated Lithuanian director Oskaras Koršunovas, as well as the production “Între noi e totul bine” by the “Alexie Mateevici” Theater from Chișinău, directed by Slava Sambriș. Other highlights include the one-woman show “Cealaltă Ofelia” with Ramona Atănăsoaie, the performance “Mareșala” directed by Alina Nelega, and the dialogue event “Față-Verso. O poveste de teatru” with Ofelia Popii and Narcisa Pintea. Music intertwines with theater in “Rock the Symphony” with the Transylvania State Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Remus Grama, at Auditorium Maximum.

“The festival is a celebration experienced within the community. We wanted FITT to be more than just major shows on established stages, but also moments of meeting in public spaces – squares, streets, churches, and galleries. We hope each audience member finds an event that touches them and remains in their memory,” said Elena Ivanca, FITT President.

The public is invited to four days of emotion and artistic intensity, during which Cluj-Napoca will breathe theater, music, poetry, and visual arts. Admission to the events mentioned is free, and full details and tickets for special performances are available at fittransilvania.ro and bilete.ro.