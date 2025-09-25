FITT Kicks Off: 4 Days Where Cluj-Napoca Becomes the Capital of Theater and the Arts

Between September 25 and 28, 2025, Cluj-Napoca is experiencing the excitement of the second edition of the Transylvania International Theatre Festival (FITT). For four days, the city transforms into a vibrant stage where theater, music, poetry, and visual arts bring together renowned artists and audiences eager for memorable experiences.

Among the highlights of this edition are ticketed event performances featuring top-tier directors and artists. “La câțiva oameni distanță de tine” (“A Few People Away From You”), written by Dan Coman and directed by the unmistakable Radu Afrim, reunites Marius Manole and Marius Bodochi in an emotional exploration of migration and the fragility of family relationships. Afrim, considered one of the most talented and sophisticated European directors, is a three-time UNITER Award winner for Best Director and has earned international recognition for his provocative and unconventional productions.

At the Cluj-Napoca National Theatre, audiences can experience William Shakespeare’s “Othello”, directed by the renowned Lithuanian director Oskaras Koršunovas. Known for his contemporary and radical vision, Koršunovas presents a reinterpretation that confronts tradition with modernity, highlighting sensitive themes such as racism and the redefinition of social roles.

From the Republic of Moldova, the Alexie Mateevici Theatre in Chișinău presents “Între noi e totul bine” (“Everything Is Fine Between Us”), directed by Slava Sambriș. Trained both in Chișinău and Bucharest, Sambriș builds his productions with a unique energy, exploring the tensions among three generations of women living under the same roof.

The program also features the one-woman show “Cealaltă Ofelia” (“The Other Ophelia”), performed by Cluj actress Ramona Atănăsoaie and directed by Cristian Nedea, presenting a complex, fragile, and powerful story. Other ticketed performances include “Mareșala”, directed by Alina Nelega, dedicated to Romania’s first major theater diva, Marioara Voiculescu, and the dialogue-performance “Față-Verso. O poveste de teatru” (“Front-Back. A Theater Story”), with Ofelia Popii and Narcisa Pintea.

Beyond these productions, FITT 2025 opens its doors to the public with a rich program of free-access events. Piața Unirii and Strada Universității become open-air stages, featuring concerts by Vlad Corb, Dean Klooge, Buse & Ali Erenus, and the highly anticipated band BYRON. A major highlight is the non-verbal performance “Testament Shevchenko” by Lwowski Teatr Woskresinnia from Ukraine, a powerful production that brings to the forefront the destiny of poet Taras Shevchenko and the Ukrainian people’s fight for freedom.

The festival also seeks to spark dialogue about performing arts through the FITT Conferences – People Who Inspire, held at the Art Museum. Audiences will have the chance to meet Prof. Aura Corbeanu, Executive Vice President of UNITER, dramaturge Alina Nelega in conversation with Assoc. Prof. Anca Hațiegan, and to participate in the tribute event “Remember Vlad Mugur”, reflecting on one of Romania’s great theater personalities.

Music intertwines with theater through the concert “Rock the Symphony”, performed by the Transylvania State Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Remus Grama at Auditorium Maximum – a performance promising to energize the audience by combining the power of rock with symphonic force.

“We are delighted to open the doors of FITT’s second edition and look forward to welcoming as many visitors as possible. We have prepared something truly special for this edition – a program designed to bring emotion, reflection, and joy to all who love the arts,” said Elena Ivanca, President of FITT.

Complete details and tickets for the event performances are available at fittransilvania.ro and bilete.ro.