Five masterpieces in one week at the Bucharest National Opera
The week of October 27 – November 2 brings a rich lyrical and choreographic program to the Bucharest audience. From the biblical drama of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Nabucco”, to the Mozart classic of “The Marriage of Figaro”, from the monumentality of the opera “Aida”, to the romantic ballet “Giselle”, so that the week ends in force with “Faust”, the drama of the pact with the devil musically signed by Charles Gounod.
