Five masterpieces in one week at the Bucharest National Opera

On Wednesday, October 29, at 6:30 PM, we invite you to Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi, an imposing sonic fresco in which the struggle for freedom and faith takes on mythical proportions. The story of King Nebuchadnezzar, caught between ambition, pride, and revelation, is accompanied by monumental music, where the famous chorus of the Hebrew slaves, “Va, pensiero,” becomes more than a musical page—it is a collective cry for hope and dignity. Verdi asserts his dramatic genius and his vision of opera as both a lyrical and political statement.

On Thursday, October 30, at 6:30 PM, we present The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a four-act opera that cleverly and humorously dismantles the social conventions of its time. The characters play with love, power, and appearances in a carousel of twists, disguises, and sharp wit. Beneath the humor lies a subtle commentary on emancipation. Mozart weaves all of this into vibrant, deeply human music that remains relevant across the centuries.

On Friday, October 31, at 6:30 PM, Aida returns to the stage, one of Verdi’s most beloved operas, where personal destiny violently collides with history. The forbidden love between Aida, an Ethiopian princess turned slave, and Radamès, commander of the Egyptian army, unfolds against an epic backdrop. Aida is not only a tragic love story but also a study of loyalty, betrayal, and the power to choose between heart and duty. The production impresses with its scenic grandeur and the dramatic intensity of the music.

On Saturday, November 1, at 6:30 PM, the audience is invited to the ballet Giselle by Adolphe Charles Adam, a masterpiece of choreographic Romanticism, where the fragility of love and the power of forgiveness are expressed through movement rather than words. Giselle, a young woman with a pure heart, betrayed and driven to madness by impossible love, transforms after death into a protective spirit. Giselle is a visual poem about lost illusions and redemption through love.

On Sunday, November 2, at 6:00 PM, we conclude the week with Faust by Charles Gounod, a musical pact with the devil. Inspired by Goethe’s masterpiece, the opera explores temptation, the desire for knowledge, and the price paid for regained youth. Faust, Margareta, and Mephistopheles are caught in a triangle of passion, manipulation, and despair, set to a score that moves from sublime lyricism to intense drama. A spectacular opera with romantic and gothic accents.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the Box Office of the Bucharest National Opera.