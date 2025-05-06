Between May 22 and 25, 2025, Bucharest becomes home to the Frequenza Festival, an event dedicated to chamber music in its most surprising and expressive forms. Conceived as a true sonic journey between tradition and modernity, the festival presents four exceptional concert evenings in the elegant Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania.

The event is led by two internationally renowned music directors: Serghei Nakariakov, dubbed the “Paganini of the trumpet,” and Maria Meerovitch, a pianist acclaimed for her poetic musical style and prestigious collaborations.

Alongside them, Frequenza Festival brings together an array of top musicians from around the world: Kristóf Baráti, Kevin Zhu, Pavel Berman, Eva Bindere, Jing Zhao, Zvi Plesser, Roman Spitzer, Sergio Carolino, David Taylor, Elias Faingersch, and, representing the Romanian jazz scene, Sebastian Burneci.

The Frequenza Festival 2025 program features works by great classical composers – Bach, Beethoven, Brahms – reinterpreted through original arrangements, alongside impressionist scores, modern chamber music works, and bold fusions of classical music and jazz, offering a unique artistic format within the Romanian cultural landscape.

Day 1 – Thursday, May 22, 2025, 7:00 PM – “The Three B’s: Bach, Beethoven, Brahms”. The opening concert promises to be a surprising one, dedicated to the three titans of classical music – Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms – in a program that traverses masterpieces reimagined in innovative ways: Bach – selections from the Goldberg Variations, arranged for string trio (Kevin Zhu, Roman Spitzer, Jing Zhao); Beethoven – Piano Quartet No. 3 in C major (Baráti, Spitzer, Zhao, Meerovitch); Brahms – Trio for horn, violin and piano in E-flat major, Op. 40 (Baráti, Meerovitch, Nakariakov).

Day 2 – Friday, May 23, 2025, 7:00 PM – “The Impressions”. A concert with impressionist accents, evoking deeply cinematic soundscapes that turn sound into storytelling. The program includes: Ysaÿe – Sonata for Two Violins (Pavel Berman, Eva Bindere); Kodály – Sonatina for Cello and Piano (Jing Zhao, Maria Meerovitch); Glazunov – String Quintet in A major, Op. 39 (Berman, Bindere, Spitzer, Plesser, Zhao). The evening ends with the special program Kopfkino – a performative brass concert where music evokes internal images and deep sensations. With no set or screen, sound becomes the medium through which the audience is invited to construct their own inner film (David Taylor, Elias Faingersch, Serghei Nakariakov). A sonic dialogue between instruments and unusual timbral colors, this performance gives classical music a reflective dimension.

Day 3 – Saturday, May 24, 2025, 7:00 PM – “The Grand Concert”. A celebration of the versatility of chamber music, from lyrical duos to powerful ensembles, in a program balanced between delicacy and exuberance: Schumann – Adagio and Allegro for horn and piano, Op. 70 – in a version for flugelhorn (Nakariakov, Meerovitch); Martinů – Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola (Zhu, Spitzer); Poulenc – Sonata for Horn, Trumpet, and Trombone – rearranged for flugelhorn, trombone, and bass trombone (Nakariakov, Faingersch, Taylor); Händel/Halvorsen – Passacaglia for Violin and Cello (Baráti, Plesser); Franck – Piano Quintet in F minor (Baráti, Zhu, Spitzer, Plesser, Meerovitch). This evening’s program brings forth the emotional intensity of chamber music, through a sonic journey marked by expressive contrasts and interpretive balance.

Day 4 – Sunday, May 25, 2025, 7:00 PM – “Brass Fusion Finale”. The final evening offers a spectacular dialogue between improvisation, classical music, and jazz, in an explosion of sound and creativity: Brass Fusion – an extraordinary concert with Sergio Carolino, David Taylor, Elias Faingersch, Serghei Nakariakov, and special guest Sebastian Burneci, one of the most prominent figures in Romanian jazz. The festival’s finale becomes a celebration of creative freedom, where stylistic boundaries are transcended and sound becomes a space for exploration and reinvention.

In parallel with the main concerts, on May 20, 24, and 25, the festival offers a series of masterclasses for young musicians, hosted by the National University of Music Bucharest. Open to the public free of charge, these interactive sessions provide a unique opportunity to discover the world of the invited musicians, observe their techniques up close, and explore the art of performing some of the most renowned chamber music works in history.

Frequenza Festival promises to be a memorable musical experience – an extraordinary journey through the universe of sound.

Tickets for the Frequenza Festival are available on Eventim.ro, at the price of 100 RON. Students, pupils, and pensioners benefit from special prices: 50 RON per concert.

Frequenza Festival is held under the Patronage of the Ministry of Culture.