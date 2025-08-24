On Sunday, August 24, 2025, the 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival begins, the most important cultural event of Romania and one of the most prestigious classical music festivals in the world. For four weeks, between August 24 and September 21, 2025, Bucharest becomes the world capital of classical music, bringing together over 4,000 artists from 28 countries, in more than 100 concerts.

This year, the festival marks 70 years since the passing of George Enescu and, under the artistic direction of Cristian Măcelaru, proposes an edition built on three fundamental pillars: the Enescian tradition, artistic innovation, and outreach at the level of communities, through an extensive series of concerts in numerous cities across Romania, as well as by opening toward the new generations. The Festival brings spectacular novelties, from the launch of the concert series Enescu in Control powered by BRD–Groupe Société Générale and Enescu–JTI Immersive Experience, to the return of opera and ballet in the festival program.

Since its first editions, the Festival has taken on the mission of being not only a platform for great orchestras and soloists, but also a temple dedicated to Enescu’s creations. In 2025, this commitment gains special significance: the public will be able to hear more than 45 performances of George Enescu’s works, from the famous Romanian Rhapsodies to symphonies, orchestral suites, rare chamber works and, of course, the monumental opera Oedipe, presented in a production by visionary director Stefano Poda, with a prestigious cast. The event will be conducted by Tiberiu Soare, with Ruxandra Donose, Ionuț Pascu, Ramona Zaharia, Vazgen Gazaryan and other exceptional voices of the international opera stage. Thus, Enescu is not only commemorated, but lived in his full complexity.

In this edition, the Festival will also explore the areas where music encounters technology, dance, and the visual arts: at MINA – Museum of Immersive New Art, the Enescu–JTI Immersive Experience series debuts, an absolute premiere in the Festival’s history: ONIRIUS (August 28–29) – choreographed by Gigi Căciuleanu, with original music by Paul Ilea, where the body becomes an instrument of visual poetry; Bach in the Jungle (September 4–5) – Bach reborn in South American rhythms, with Leticia Moreno (violin) and Claudio Constantini (bandoneon); Klimt meets Bösendorfer – Ver Sacrum (September 11–12) – a recital inspired by the Viennese Secession aesthetics, with Alexandra Silocea (piano), Patricia Nolz (mezzo-soprano), and actress Laëtitia Eïdo; The Last Piece (September 18–19) – a composition-installation by Constantin Basica, a meditation on impermanence and the future of music.

Over 4,000 artists from 28 countries will step onto the Festival’s stages, from legendary orchestras to young virtuosos. Orchestras such as the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich, Orchestre National de France, Czech Philharmonic, Budapest Festival Orchestra, WDR Symphony Orchestra, Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester, Accademia Bizantina, Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Il Giardino Armonico, and many others bring to Bucharest the standard of excellence.

Renowned conductors – Klaus Mäkelä, Cristian Măcelaru, Daniel Harding, Santtu-Matias Rouvali, Daniele Gatti, Iván Fischer, Paavo Järvi, Gianandrea Noseda, Manfred Honeck, Keri-Lynn Wilson, Petr Popelka, Vasily Petrenko, Alain Altinoglu – meet legendary soloists and universally acclaimed international artists: Martha Argerich, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Seong-Jin Cho, Gautier Capuçon, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Rudolf Buchbinder, Alisa Weilerstein, Kian Soltani, Renaud Capuçon, Julian Rachlin, Kirill Gerstein, Alexandre Kantorow, Bruce Liu, Asmik Grigorian, Sonya Yoncheva, Isabelle Faust, Nemanja Radulović, Alexandra Conunova, or Rachel Willis-Sørensen.

A Journey Through the Halls and Series of the Enescu Festival 2025

Sala Palatului – the heart of the Festival

At Sala Palatului, where emotion is measured in thousands of breaths in unison, music history is written again. It is the stage of the great ensembles, where symphonic energy overflows powerfully onto the public. Philharmonia Orchestra brings a resonant program conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali, with two world-class Romanian artists – pianist Alexandra Dariescu and cellist Andrei Ioniță. Also here, the series continues with Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich under the celebrated Paavo Järvi, with Czech Philharmonic and Petr Popelka, with Budapest Festival Orchestra and the unmistakable Iván Fischer, or Orchestre National de France conducted by Cristian Măcelaru, alongside two world-renowned soloists: pianist Rudolf Buchbinder and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. On the same stage, Frankfurt Radio Symphony and Alain Altinoglu welcome cellist Gautier Capuçon, while WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne, under Cristian Măcelaru, presents an absolute premiere for Romania: a performance of Richard Strauss’s opera Salome. Here, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, one of the world’s most respected orchestras, comes under the baton of Klaus Mäkelä, the phenomenon-conductor of his generation, closing the concert series at Sala Palatului.

For the public, every evening at Sala Palatului is a promise of grandeur: monumental music, orchestras that have written history, soloists and conductors shaping the future.

Romanian Athenaeum – the temple of intimacy

If Sala Palatului is the monumental space of the great orchestras, the Romanian Athenaeum is the sanctuary of musical intimacy. In its round hall, where history’s frescoes intertwine with sonic refinement, concerts and recitals become confessions. Martha Argerich, the living legend of the piano, returns with her unmatched magnetism alongside the Monte Carlo Philharmonic, conducted by Charles Dutoit. The Latvian Radio Choir offers a journey into the universe of Nordic choral music, while Leif Ove Andsnes and Christian Tetzlaff build a dialogue of great subtlety. On the same stage, audiences will meet the well-known musicians of Academy of St Martin in the Fields, conducted by Tomo Keller, and pianist Jan Lisiecki with his unique sensitivity. The Belcea, Leonkoro, and Arcadia Quartets bring chamber refinement, while Romanian artists and laureates of the Enescu Competition share the stage with world-class musicians: Valentin Șerban and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Lahav Shani, pianist Roman Lopatinskij and violinist David Grimal with the Radio Chamber Orchestra, or 14-year-old violinist Hyeonjeong Lee, who will perform alongside Renaud Capuçon and Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne. At the Athenaeum, each concert is a ritual of closeness, where the audience breathes near the instruments and voices, living music at the intensity of its first utterance.

By Midnight Concert Series – the magic of the night

Also at the Athenaeum, but in another light, the Midnight Concert Series offers a special experience. Night becomes a sonic partner, and the late hour gives perception a new rhythm. The audience will hear Zbigniew Preisner’s film music in a concert with Sinfonia Varsovia, then the Baroque masters of Accademia Bizantina, conducted by Ottavio Dantone. O/Modernt Chamber Orchestra, with the fascinating percussionist Evelyn Glennie, promises a show of contrasts, while Les Siècles revive period sonorities. Il Giardino Armonico, with the exuberant Giovanni Antonini, brings Baroque energy, and violinist Mihaela Martin reminds the world of the nobility of the Romanian school. The Midnight Concert Series is not just a sequence of concerts, but an initiatory journey into the vibrations of the night alongside artists like Asmik Grigorian, Julia Lezhneva, or the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir.

Radio Hall – Anniversaries

With its near-perfect acoustics and symbolic weight as the home of Romania’s public radio orchestras, the Radio Hall brings to the Festival a warm dimension. In 2025, it hosts a remarkable series – Anniversaries, held every weekend, Saturdays and Sundays, starting at 1:00 p.m. The program features eight concerts in this format, intended as the Festival’s gift to the classical music-loving public: tenor Benjamin Bernheim, nicknamed “the new Pavarotti,” accompanied by the Orchestra of the Comunitat Valenciana under James Gaffigan; Sinfonia Varsovia together with the Radio Academic Choir, conducted by Marta Gardolińska, with pianist Rafał Blechacz, in a program including works by Grażyna Bacewicz, Chopin, and George Enescu (Vox Maris); the Danish National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Collon, with pianists Lucas & Arthur Jussen or violinist Alexandru Tomescu. The program will also be enriched by the Philharmonic Orchestras of Bacău, Timișoara, and Sibiu. Unusual for the traditional programming at the Radio Hall, audiences will hear opera in concert with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and Tarmo Peltokoski – an unmissable encounter between one of today’s most sought-after young conductors, Mozart’s masterpiece The Magic Flute, and renowned soprano Elsa Dreisig in the role of Pamina.

Auditorium Hall – the discreet jewel: Enescu 70

In the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania, music sounds different: in tranquility, with transparent sonorities and with the intimacy that only chamber spaces can offer. Here lies the place of surprises and discoveries, of thematic programs and rarely performed scores. The public will have the chance to feel every detail of phrasing and to encounter directly Enescu’s chamber works: the complete sonatas for violin and piano performed by Aavik Duo, the two sonatas for cello and piano presented by Valentin Răduțiu with Per Rundberg or by cellist Marc Coppey with pianist François Dumont. Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 will be presented in an unusual arrangement for wind quintet and accordion, with soloist Radu Rățoi, internationally recognized as one of the great virtuosos of this instrument. Perhaps the most discreet, yet also the most revealing space of the Festival.

Opera and Ballet – the spectacular return

One of this edition’s great novelties is the return of opera and ballet to the program. It is a long-awaited comeback that completes the Festival’s scope. Two operas will be staged in full at the Bucharest National Opera: Maurice Ravel’s L’Heure espagnole with Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana under James Gaffigan (August 29), and George Enescu’s Oedipe (September 15). Under the baton of Tiberiu Soare, renowned soloists will perform: Ionuț Pascu (Oedipe), Ramona Zaharia (The Sphinx), Ruxandra Donose (Jocasta), Karin-Cecilia Phelps (Antigone), accompanied by the Orchestra of the Bucharest National Opera.

The National Theatre of Bucharest will host two exceptional dance performances: DinDor’NdoR by Gigi Căciuleanu (September 2), and Les Saisons / The Seasons with Malandain Ballet Biarritz and the Versailles Opera Orchestra conducted by Andres Gabetta (September 9).

The Future Lab – immersive experiences

At MINA, music becomes a visual and immersive experience. The four productions programmed in the Enescu–JTI Immersive Experience series – ONIRIUS, Bach in the Jungle, Klimt meets Bösendorfer – Ver Sacrum and The Last Piece – are true explorations of the future. Dance, video-mapping, performance, visual installations, and algorithmic compositions come together to propose a new way of experiencing music. Perhaps the Festival’s most radical gesture: a space where artists and technology jointly rewrite the perception of sound.

Enescu in Control – the stage of freedom

New in 2025, the Enescu in Control powered by BRD–Groupe Société Générale series is the platform for new generations and cross-over experiments, a place where artists from different fields meet, transcending the boundaries of classical music. Here, improvisation, jazz, sound art, and alternative music blend with tradition in surprising performances. Enescu in Control thus becomes the stage where present and future meet in full creative effervescence.

The Enescu Festival across the country and related events under the Festival’s banner transform Romania into a stage of universal music

The 2025 edition expands the reach of the Enescu Festival into several Romanian cities – Iași, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Sibiu, Brașov, Constanța, Oradea, Arad, Târgu Mureș, Craiova, Satu Mare, and other cultural centers – which, for four weeks, become stages for renowned ensembles and first-class soloists. In this way, the Festival belongs not only to Bucharest, but to the entire country. Concerts, exhibitions, recitals, and performances hosted in these cities form a living network of emotion and artistic excellence, bringing Enescu’s spirit closer to communities and confirming the Festival’s integrative vocation.

The Enescu Festival presents to the world the image of a sophisticated, mature, and beautiful Romania

— Cristian Măcelaru, Artistic Director of the Festival

The George Enescu International Festival 2025 is not merely a succession of concerts, but a celebration of music that connects tradition with innovation, past with future, intimacy with monumentality, classical refinement with technological immersion.

Tickets for the concerts of the George Enescu International Festival can be purchased both online, via Eventim.ro (https://www.cts.eventim.ro/artist/festivalul-george-enescu