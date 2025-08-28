The George Enescu International Festival, one of the most prestigious classical music events in the world, impressive in both scale and content, once again expands its national presence this year. Not only Bucharest resonates with the festival’s rhythms, but the entire country transforms into a vast stage for music and artistic dialogue.

Alongside the main program held in the capital, in emblematic venues such as the Romanian Athenaeum, Radio Hall, Bucharest National Opera, Bucharest National Theatre, Auditorium Hall, Odeon Theatre, MINA Museum, Control Club, or the Palace Hall, the Enescu Festival will reach more than 20 cities across Romania and Chișinău, through concerts and associated events organized in collaboration with partner institutions.

From Arad to Constanța, from Cluj-Napoca to Iași, from Sibiu to Timișoara, from Satu Mare to Chișinău, the Enescu Festival reaffirms its mission of bringing music closer to the widest possible audience. The program brings together hundreds of invited artists and dozens of events: symphonic concerts, chamber recitals, exhibitions, conferences, and screenings of opera and ballet productions, including works from the Royal Opera House and Royal Ballet in London.

Audiences across all regions of the country are invited to explore George Enescu’s universe through concerts, recitals, and innovative cultural projects performed by major European orchestras and prestigious chamber ensembles, alongside world-renowned Romanian and international soloists, as well as emerging talents.

“In this 27th edition of the Enescu Festival, we wanted to bring music of the highest artistic quality closer to people – more vivid and more present than ever. Together with our local partners in over 20 cities in Romania and in the capital of the Republic of Moldova, we invite audiences to step into George Enescu’s universe and to experience it as an authentic expression of our culture.”

— Cristian Măcelaru, Artistic Director of the George Enescu International Festival

At Cluj-Napoca, the “Transylvania” State Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by maestro Cristian Mandeal, presents Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis. The WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne, under Cristian Măcelaru, will perform works by Enescu, Bartók, and Rachmaninov, featuring violinist Wakana Kimura, laureate of the 2024 Enescu Competition. The Belcea Quartet and Leonkoro Quartet will perform the rarely presented Octet in C major by Enescu, while pianist Jan Lisiecki leads the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Tomo Keller in a program featuring Boulez, Beethoven, Enescu, and Prokofiev.

At Brașov, audiences can enjoy recitals by pianist Luiza Borac, concerts by the Giocoso Quartet, the Brașov Philharmonic Orchestra, and the National Chamber Orchestra of the Republic of Moldova conducted by Cristian Florea, with soloist Ilian Gârneț.

At Arad, pianist Alexandra Silocea introduces to Romania the concept Klimt Meets Bösendorfer – Ver Sacrum, a multidisciplinary experience combining music, poetry, and visual arts, performed on a limited-edition Bösendorfer piano. The Arad Philharmonic, conducted by Alex Amsel, will present an all-Brahms program with pianist Roman Lopatinsky, winner of the 2024 Enescu International Competition.

At Constanța, the Casino becomes a stage for chamber recitals and symphonic concerts: the Berlin Academy of American Music, conducted by Garrett Keast with violinist Mihaela Martin, presents a program of American music (Copland, Barber, Gershwin). The Istanbul Symphony Orchestra, under Hasan Niyazi Tura with violinist Vlad Stănculeasa, performs Enescu, Mendelssohn, Cemal Reşit Rey, and Beethoven. Cellist Valentin Răduțiu and pianist Per Rundberg will present Enescu’s two cello sonatas, alongside works by Debussy and Brahms. The Aavik Duo will conclude the series with the complete sonatas for violin and piano by Enescu. These concerts are organized within the partnership between the Enescu Festival and SEAS.

At Timișoara, seven concerts feature leading European ensembles: WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne with Cristian Măcelaru and Patricia Kopatchinskaja; the Valencia Community Orchestra, conducted by James Gaffigan with tenor Benjamin Bernheim; Mahler Chamber Orchestra with Gianandrea Noseda and Augustin Hadelich; Romanian Chamber Orchestra conducted by Cristian Măcelaru with Ioana Goicea. The Belcea and Leonkoro Quartets will present a special chamber concert, while Ensemble Intercontemporain, conducted by Pierre Bleuse, marks Boulez’s centenary. The Banatul Philharmonic Orchestra with pianist Tatiana Dorokhova (2024 Enescu Competition laureate) conducted by Sascha Goetzel presents an all-Romanian program featuring Enescu, Lipatti, and Călin Ioachimescu.

At Iași, the Moldova Philharmonic performs Enescu’s Symphony No. 2 under Jiří Rožeň, while the Ad Libitum Quartet with pianist Sina Kloke will present works by Brahms and Shostakovich.

At Sibiu, highlights include Sinfonia Varsovia with pianist Rafał Blechacz conducted by Marta Gardolińska, exceptional recitals by violinists Augustin Hadelich and Daniel Lozakovich with pianist David Fray, and the Sibiu State Philharmonic conducted by Eu-Lee Nam with pianist Andrei Gologan in a program of Ravel, Valentin Gheorghiu, and Adrian Iorgulescu. Alexandra Silocea also presents her Ver Sacrum recital on the unique Bösendorfer piano, with Klimt-inspired visuals showcased at the Brukenthal Museum. The Scottish Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Maxim Emelyanychev with percussionist Colin Currie, closes the series with works by Beethoven and James MacMillan.

The list of participating cities continues with Bacău, Brăila, Craiova, Oradea, Pitești, Ploiești, Satu Mare, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Târgu Mureș, Târgoviște, Tulcea, Sinaia, Liveni, Dorohoi, as well as Chișinău in the Republic of Moldova—each contributing in its own way, from major international orchestras to chamber recitals, from memorial exhibitions to contemporary creations.

The program of associated events is complemented by thematic exhibitions in Bucharest at Art Safari (Enescu and the Minotaur), Suțu Palace (George Enescu and the Universe of the Arts), the George Enescu Memorial Museum in Dorohoi and Liveni (George Enescu on the American Continent), the Museum of the History of Moldova and Mihail Kogălniceanu Memorial Museum in Iași (Musicians in the CNSAS Archive), and the “Panait Cerna” County Library in Tulcea (Enescu’s Legacy. Notes, Words, Echoes). Additional recitals and chamber events will also take place at the George Enescu Memorial House in Sinaia.

The nationwide expansion of the Enescu Festival and the organization of associated events are made possible through collaboration with numerous esteemed institutions, including the philharmonics of Timișoara, Bacău, Iași, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Arad, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Craiova, Oradea, Pitești, Ploiești, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Satu Mare, and Târgu Mureș, as well as the Organ Hall in Chișinău. Additional partners include the State Jewish Theatre of Bucharest, the Hungarian Opera and the Constanța State Theatre through SEAS – Summer Season of the Performing Arts, AGERPRES photo archive, and the Cervantes Institute, along with cultural associations such as Aici a Stat, Antiqua, Collegium Jubilans – Route Gregoriane, Sonoart, Play, the Romanian Luthiers’ Association, and the Association for Digital Education Bigger Picture. The Festival also collaborates with academic and innovative partners such as the George Enescu National Museum, Art Safari, the National University of Music Bucharest, the “Gheorghe Dima” Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca, CCRMA – Stanford University, CINETic Center, and UNATC “I.L. Caragiale.”

The simultaneous unfolding of concerts and events across numerous cities in Romania represents not only a logistical achievement but also a testament to the power of music to unite communities and enrich cultural life with meaning and value.

From intimate recitals to grand symphonic concerts, from memorial exhibitions to contemporary installations, the Enescu Festival 2025 bridges past and future, tradition and innovation, Romania and the world.

Organizers reserve the right to modify the programs. Please visit the George Enescu International Festival website, http://www.festivalenescu.ro