George Enescu Philharmonic Choir performs at Philharmonie Berlin

The George Enescu Philharmonic Choir, together with the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, is performing today, December 23, at Philharmonie Berlin, one of the most beautiful orchestral pieces in the history of classical music, the opera “Christmas Eve ” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

In the preamble, the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir will perform Romanian and Ukrainian Christmas carols in the foyer of the Berlin Concert Hall.

The presence of the Romanian vocal ensemble at Philharmonie Berlin follows the invitation extended by conductor Vladimir Jurowski, artistic director of the George Enescu International Festival between 2017-2021 and currently, chief conductor and artistic director of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra.

The audience can listen to the concert in Romania on December 23, from 8:00 p.m., in a live broadcast by Radio Romania Muzical.