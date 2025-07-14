In a summer when the stage becomes a confessional, Horațiu Mălăele returns to the National Theatre Bucharest with two special event performances. On August 1st and 2nd, “I Am a Blind Man” and “The Jester” promise unforgettable evenings where humor, improvisation, and melancholy intertwine with the mastery of a legendary actor.

“I Am a Blind Man”

August 1st, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

“I Am a Blind Man” (Sunt un orb), a one-man show with Horațiu Mălăele, returns in a special edition at the National Theatre in Bucharest, promising a display of improvisation, poetry, and refined humor. The performance elegantly blends texts by authors such as Emil Brumaru, Marin Sorescu, and Nichita Stănescu, in a unique and ever-changing interpretation, unmistakably Mălăele’s. Between lyrical moments and improvised sketches, “I Am a Blind Man” is an exercise in acting virtuosity and a tribute to the redeeming power of laughter.

“The Jester”

August 2nd, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

“The Jester” (Măscăriciul), directed and performed by Horațiu Mălăele, is both a moving and tender show—a theatrical confession about the fate of the actor, always caught between genius and charlatanism. Inspired by Chekhov, the performance centers on Vasili Svetlovidov (Horațiu Mălăele), an actor at the twilight of his career, and his loyal prompter Nikita Ivanich (Niculae Urs). Through famous monologues, burlesque scenes, and profound melancholy, “The Jester” becomes a poetic meditation on theater, life, and the fragility of the artist—delivered with refinement and emotion that lingers long after the final applause.

Tickets are available at:

https://proticket.ro and https://fanteatru.ro

These performances are presented by Prestige Art Production, a company dedicated to promoting high-quality theatrical art.