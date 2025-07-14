Horațiu Mălăele Returns to Bucharest National Theatre with Two Unmissable Performances
In a summer when the stage becomes a confessional, Horațiu Mălăele returns to the National Theatre Bucharest with two special event performances. On August 1st and 2nd, “I Am a Blind Man” and “The Jester” promise unforgettable evenings where humor, improvisation, and melancholy intertwine with the mastery of a legendary actor.
“I Am a Blind Man”
August 1st, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall
“I Am a Blind Man” (Sunt un orb), a one-man show with Horațiu Mălăele, returns in a special edition at the National Theatre in Bucharest, promising a display of improvisation, poetry, and refined humor. The performance elegantly blends texts by authors such as Emil Brumaru, Marin Sorescu, and Nichita Stănescu, in a unique and ever-changing interpretation, unmistakably Mălăele’s. Between lyrical moments and improvised sketches, “I Am a Blind Man” is an exercise in acting virtuosity and a tribute to the redeeming power of laughter.
“The Jester”
August 2nd, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall
“The Jester” (Măscăriciul), directed and performed by Horațiu Mălăele, is both a moving and tender show—a theatrical confession about the fate of the actor, always caught between genius and charlatanism. Inspired by Chekhov, the performance centers on Vasili Svetlovidov (Horațiu Mălăele), an actor at the twilight of his career, and his loyal prompter Nikita Ivanich (Niculae Urs). Through famous monologues, burlesque scenes, and profound melancholy, “The Jester” becomes a poetic meditation on theater, life, and the fragility of the artist—delivered with refinement and emotion that lingers long after the final applause.
Tickets are available at:
https://proticket.ro and https://fanteatru.ro
These performances are presented by Prestige Art Production, a company dedicated to promoting high-quality theatrical art.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002