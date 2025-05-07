The rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, performed in its original English version, will be presented by the Hungarian Opera of Cluj-Napoca on Tuesday, June 17, at 8:00 PM, on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera during the Bucharest Opera Festival.

The prestigious lyrical theatre from Cluj, known in recent years for its bold and unique repertoire choices, continues its tradition of innovation. Remarkably, it was the first opera company to tour Bucharest over 160 years ago, in 1860, performing 11 shows, some attended by Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza himself.

Directed by Novák Péter, with musical direction by Kulcsár Szabolcs, this production features not only leading soloists of the Hungarian Opera of Cluj but also renowned guest artists from Hungary. The performance will be sung in English and surtitled in Romanian, promising an unforgettable experience for a wide audience.

“The time has come to tackle the most famous titles in the global rock and musical repertoire,” said opera director Szép Gyula. “Jesus Christ Superstar was a landmark in the early 1970s. The story is significant both religiously and culturally, as it reflects one of the foundations of European heritage. After the premieres of Ali Baba, Báthory Erzsébet, and Mathias Sandorf, our company is now ready to boldly take on the most demanding works of the genre.”

Director Novák Péter added: “For more than 2,000 years, there hasn’t been—and perhaps never will be—a time when the story of one of history’s most influential figures isn’t relevant. To quote Tamás Gáspár Miklós: this story forces us to confront that humanity has been capable of crucifying even the truth. But beyond the drama of redemption, this is about eternal messages, for the foundation of Jesus’ teaching—whether we like it or not—is inner freedom. I’ve never been interested in dogma. For me, the message is clear: heal yourselves, all of you.”

More than 1,500 musicians, dancers, artistic and technical staff will participate in this year’s Bucharest Opera Festival 2025, held annually in June at the Bucharest National Opera.

The 10-day festival brings together major opera and ballet theatres from across Romania and beyond, offering the public a rich and diverse cultural journey.

Festival program: operanb.ro/calendar

Tickets: tickets.operanb.ro or at the Bucharest National Opera Box Office