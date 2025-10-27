“Și cu pisica ce-ați făcut?“And what did you do with the cat?”

November 3, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB “Ion Caramitru” Hall

“Și cu pisica ce-ați făcut?” is a comedy full of inheritances, lies, and a mysterious cat, where nothing is as it seems and every line can change everything. Lia Bugnar wrote and directed this play, filled with humor and emotion, created during the pandemic but performed with contagious stage energy. Rodica Mandache, Marius Manole, Medeea Marinescu, Maria Buză, Anghel Damian, and Lia Bugnar herself deliver an hour and a half of lively theatre, full of rhythm, irony, and surprises until the very last minute. A classic story told in a completely new way, making you laugh, gasp, and wonder — what exactly did you do with the cat?

“BRASTALICO FABADULU sau Ața și năvodu’ ei… de viață”

November 4, 7:00 PM – Timișoara, Sala Capitol

November 5, 7:00 PM – Arad, Teatrul Clasic “Ioan Slavici”

November 6, 7:00 PM – Deva, Teatrul de Artă

“BRASTALICO FABADULU sau Ața și năvodu’ ei… de viață!” brings a comedy full of music and emotion to the stage, where love and betrayal meet in an evening full of surprises. Constantin Cotimanis and Tania Popa portray a couple at a crossroads, while the appearance of Iulia Dumitru and the charismatic Cătălin Crișan, playing himself, sparks a whirlwind of questions, hidden truths, and comic situations. The atmosphere is enriched by original music composed by Adrian Daminescu, adding depth and sophistication to the performance.

