The Bucharest National Opera presents Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” on October 11 at 6:30 PM and Giuseppe Verdi’s “Otello” on October 12 at 6:30 PM.

On Saturday, October 11, at 6:30 PM, audiences are invited to the Grand Hall of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB) for Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.” Puccini considered “Madama Butterfly” to be his most “technical” opera—likely due to his meticulous effort to adapt his compositional style to the exotic subject matter.

The opera’s world premiere, held in Milan in February 1904, did not initially receive the reaction Puccini had hoped for. However, after revising the score, he presented the work again just four months later—this time to great success. “It is the most delicate opera I have ever written,” Puccini declared. The version audiences see today is based on the 1906 Paris production, which includes all subsequent revisions.

On Sunday, October 12, at 6:30 PM, the ONB stage will host Verdi’s “Otello.” For this performance, audiences will have the opportunity to see tenor Marius Budoiu as Otello and baritone Željko Lučić as Jago—both appearing as special guests of Romania’s foremost opera house.

Verdi’s creation represents a masterful fusion of dramatic art and music. Over the centuries, “Otello” has proven to be a true masterpiece—one that stands out not only for its philosophical depth but also for the intense and deeply emotional portrayals of its characters.

A kind of “conspiracy” among Verdi’s family and friends led to the birth of this new opera. Those involved included Giuseppina Strepponi, publisher Giulio Ricordi, and poet-composer-librettist Arrigo Boito. Boito’s professionalism and determination ultimately convinced Verdi that Shakespeare’s “Othello” was the perfect subject he had been seeking for years.

️ Tickets available at tickets.operanb.ro and at the Bucharest National Opera Box Office.