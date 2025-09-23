- Advertisement -

THEATER & OPERA

Oana Pellea and Marius Manole Reunite with the Bucharest Audience in “The Mother Queen”

By Romania Journal
On October 6, at 8:00 PM, the Studio Hall of the National Theatre Bucharest becomes the stage of an intense emotional confrontation: Oana Pellea and Marius Manole return to the spotlight in “The Mother Queen”, a powerful performance about love, conflict, vulnerability, and forgiveness.

“The Mother Queen”

  • October 6, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, TNB Studio Hall

Two characters who, beneath a mask of toughness, hide incredible vulnerability. A mother and a son. Two generations, two worlds, yet one Universe. Their Universe is filled with love and tenderness, light and shadow, conflict and reconciliation, jokes and accusations, regrets, emotions, and bursts of laughter. Oana Pellea and Marius Manole deliver a performance that explores themes such as family bonds, emotional dependence, and manipulation.

Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro

The performances are presented by Prestige Art Production, a company dedicated to promoting high-quality theatre art.

Romania Journal
