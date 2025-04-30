Following the weekend of May 3–4, 2025, when the Bucharest National Opera officially marks 70 years since the passing of Romania’s greatest composer, George Enescu, with a special performance of Oedipe, Romania’s premier opera house continues to captivate its loyal audience between May 5–11 with three absolute masterpieces of classical ballet and world opera. In the first week of May, the following performances will be presented on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera:

Madama Butterfly by Puccini – Thursday, May 8, 2025, 6:30 PM

Nabucco by Verdi – Friday & Saturday, May 9–10, 2025, 6:30 PM

Cinderella by Prokofiev – Sunday, May 11, 2025, 6:30 PM

Madama Butterfly (Giacomo Puccini) – Thursday, May 8, 2025, 6:30 PM

Few people know that Giacomo Puccini had to rewrite Madama Butterfly five times before it became one of the most beloved and frequently staged operas in the world. Due to delays in completion and insufficient rehearsal time, the first version (premiered on February 17, 1904, at La Scala, Milan) was a major failure and was quickly withdrawn. Puccini then substantially revised the score, and at the next performance, on May 24, 1904, in Brescia, the revised version was met with great success. The version most commonly performed today—the fifth and final one from 1907—centers on the ill-fated marriage in Nagasaki between an American naval officer and a young Japanese geisha.

Nabucco (Giuseppe Verdi) – Friday & Saturday, May 9–10, 2025, 6:30 PM

With its grand music, powerful choruses, and unforgettable arias, Nabucco is unquestionably one of the most majestic works in operatic history. Originally titled Nabucodonosor, the opera premiered on March 9, 1842, at La Scala in Milan, and its success permanently established Verdi’s reputation as a great opera composer. The opera’s central theme is the plight of the Jewish people, conquered and exiled by Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II. However, Verdi uses these historical events as a backdrop for romantic entanglements and political intrigue. As a fervent patriot in a politically fragmented Italy during the Risorgimento, Verdi was especially inspired by the chorus in which the captive Jews long for their homeland. That night, he composed the now-iconic “Va, pensiero” chorus, which soon echoed through the streets of Italy as a revolutionary anthem. Today, it is widely performed around the world as an encore and in concert programs.

Cinderella (Sergei Prokofiev) – Sunday, May 11, 2025, 6:30 PM

One of the most famous ballets of all time, Prokofiev’s Cinderella is a performance for all ages, offering a reflection on social inequalities and the contrast between wealth and simplicity, privilege and the struggle to survive. Under the baton of conductor Daniel Jinga, this classic fairytale comes to life as a timeless story of love and hope, showcasing the triumph of good, the transformative power of love, and the belief that even the darkest challenges can lead to a happy ending.

