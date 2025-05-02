“Orchestra of 2024” Shines in Bucharest with Petr Popelka

Awarded “Orchestra of the Year 2024” at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards, the Czech Philharmonic returns to the George Enescu International Festival stage with two exceptional concerts, taking place on September 4 and 5, 2025, at the Palace Hall in Bucharest.

Under the baton of charismatic conductor Petr Popelka—one of the most prominent figures of today’s Czech conducting school—the orchestra will present a refined and diverse program featuring works by iconic composers George Enescu, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Antonín Dvořák.

The first concert, on Thursday, September 4, at 8:00 PM, will highlight two monumental works: George Enescu’s Symphony No. 4 in E minor—left unfinished by the composer and completed by musicologist Pascal Bentoiu—and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45, the composer’s final orchestral work and a brilliant expression of his late style, marked by experimental harmonies and unusual timbres, such as that of the alto saxophone.

The second concert, scheduled for Friday, September 5, at 7:30 PM, will be a celebration of Czech musical heritage, featuring an all-Dvořák program: the Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104, with celebrated international soloist Kian Soltani, and the Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60—a herald of Dvořák’s compositional maturity, written in the key of D major to honor a promise made to conductor Hans Richter, who successfully premiered the composer’s Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in Vienna in 1879.

Principal conductor of the Czech Philharmonic starting with the 2024/2025 season, Petr Popelka has quickly established himself as one of the most original voices among Europe’s new generation of conductors. Known for his energetic interpretations and analytical precision, Popelka also serves as Chief Conductor of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra (Wiener Symphoniker) and the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, where he also holds the position of Artistic Director. Initially trained as a double bassist, he later pursued conducting under renowned international mentors, building a career that bridges Central European classical repertoire with contemporary works.

Founded in 1896 in Prague, the Czech Philharmonic is one of Europe’s most prestigious orchestras, acclaimed for its warm tone and stylistic fidelity to the Romantic and early Modern repertoire. Having been led by legendary conductors such as Václav Talich, Rafael Kubelík, Karel Ančerl, and Václav Neumann, the orchestra maintains a deep connection to Czech composers—especially Dvořák, Janáček, and Smetana. Today, under the artistic direction of Petr Popelka, the ensemble is experiencing a new phase of international acclaim, recently being named “Orchestra of the Year 2024” by the renowned British magazine Gramophone.

Tickets for the concerts in the George Enescu International Festival can be purchased online via the Eventim.ro platform (https://www.cts.eventim.ro/artist/festivalul-george-enescu), as well as physically from Carrefour hypermarkets and Cărturești and Humanitas bookstore chains.

Tickets for the Palace Hall concerts are available in six categories: VIP – 280 RON, Category 1 – 250 RON, Category 2 – 200 RON, Category 3 – 150 RON, Category 4 – 120 RON, and discounted tickets for pupils/students/pensioners – 90 RON.

Organizers reserve the right to modify the programs. Please visit the official George Enescu International Festival website at http://www.festivalenescu.ro/ for the latest updates.