Pianist Alex Penescu, injured in the Colectiv fire in 2015, releases song next to soprano Angela Gheorghiu and tenor Teodor Ilincai

Romanian pianist Alex Penescu has launched the song “Esti lumina mea/You are my light” on Christmas, performed by soprano Angela Gheorghiu, next to tenor Teodor Ilinca.

The new single is the natural continuation in the musical career of pianist Alex Penescu, after the release of the song “Suflet Colectiv” (in October, 2020), and this extraordinary collaboration is based on the very special musical connection between the famous soprano Anegla Gheorghiu and Alex Penescu.

“This unique collaboration, with two huge artists, who meet again in a musical dialogue, is a great honor for me, which, although I dreamed, I did not dare to hope,” said Alex Penescu.

It is a connection that gained a much deeper value, from the moment Angela Gheorghiu visited Alex Penescu at the hospital, after he came out of a prolonged coma, a condition in which he found himself for more than a month, due to the injuries suffered in the tragedy in the Colectiv club on October 30, 2015.

“In December 2015, when I was still hospitalized due to the accident in Colectiv, Angela Gheorghiu visited me on the hospital bed … I would not have thought then that, almost 6 years later, her unique and unmistakable voice will resonate on a song composed, orchestrated and played on the piano by me. To say that both her friendship and this unique collaboration honors me would be too less. What I can say is that this song is maybe a proof that truly special moments can exist on every long, hard path“, said Alex Penescu.

In her turn, Angela Gheorghiu confessed: “Alex Penescu is a dear friend whom I met, obviously, through his father, the great Prof. Dr. Mircea Penescu – master concert of the Romanian Orchestra of Physicians. I was and am impressed by this connection between music and medicine – Jokingly, I always tell my medical friends: you take care of people’s bodies, and we, the artists, take care of their souls and spirituality.”

“We felt extremely honored when Angela Gheorghiu accepted this duet, but the most important thing is that she came up with new ideas, which put the melodic walk in a much better and more natural light than as Alex and me had conceived it. We can only rejoice from the bottom of our hearts for this project of the soul and hope that the message of this song will make people happy and resound beyond the borders of time”, said in his turn, Teodor Ilincai.

“ESTI LUMINA MEA/YOU ARE MY LIGHT“, music, piano: ALEX PENESCU; lyrics: TEODOR ILINCAI, singers: ANGELA GHEORGHIU & TEODOR ILINCAI; violin: DIANA JIPA, guitar: COSMIN LUPU, bass: BOGDAN VIASAN.