The George Enescu International Festival has announced, for the first time in Romania, the participation of the acclaimed pianist Seong-Jin Cho, one of the most captivating artists on the international classical music scene. Under the baton of conductor Daniel Harding, the artist will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15, alongside the prestigious Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia from Rome, on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 19:30, at the Palace Hall (Sala Palatului) in Bucharest.

Seong-Jin Cho replaces the legendary pianist Martha Argerich, who, due to personal reasons, had to cancel both her concert at the Enescu Festival and the one scheduled at the Lucerne Festival on August 28. The organizers of both festivals are grateful to Seong-Jin Cho for his availability and generosity in accepting the invitation on such short notice.

Recognized as one of the most important pianists of his generation, Seong-Jin Cho rose to international prominence in 2015 when he won First Prize at the prestigious International Chopin Competition in Warsaw. His career has since flourished, leading to an exclusive recording contract with Deutsche Grammophon in 2016 and the Samsung Ho-Am Prize for the Arts in 2023—a distinction that acknowledges his outstanding contribution to classical music.

Seong-Jin Cho regularly appears with the world’s most renowned orchestras—including the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre National de France, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra—and performs on the most prestigious international stages: BBC Proms, Musikverein Vienna, Verbier Festival, Lucerne Festival, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Carnegie Hall, and Elbphilharmonie Hamburg.

He collaborates with many of the leading conductors of our time, including Sir Antonio Pappano, Sir Simon Rattle, Cristian Măcelaru, Gustavo Dudamel, Andris Nelsons, Gianandrea Noseda, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Lahav Shani, Esa-Pekka Salonen, and Santtu-Matias Rouvali.

In the past season, Seong-Jin Cho served as Artist-in-Residence with the Berlin Philharmonic, a title that reflects both the depth of his artistry and his international prestige.

Martha Argerich is expected to return to the Enescu Festival on Monday, September 15, 2025, for an extraordinary concert with the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Charles Dutoit, at the Romanian Athenaeum.

